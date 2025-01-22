Adobe introduces major new updates in Premiere Pro (beta), After Effects (beta), & Frame.io ahead of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where nearly 85% of 2025’s entrants films used Adobe’s tools.

Adobe announced new innovations designed to empower filmmakers at all levels, whether they’re an aspiring student, indie filmmaker, documentarian or industry veteran. According to the company, Premiere Pro’s latest updates help filmmakers accelerate post-production workflows by giving them the ability to easily identify content within shots, find footage faster and go global in seconds. The latest features include:

Media Intelligence & Search Panel – For editors, the hunt for the right clip can be a daunting experience, especially in larger projects with a lot of footage. With the new AI-powered Media Intelligence and Search Panel in Premiere Pro (beta), editors can now find exactly what they need when they need it. Instead of painstakingly hunting through shots manually, Media Intelligence now automatically recognizes clip content – including objects, locations, camera angles or metadata like shoot date or camera type. They can just type in the clip type needed into the new Search Panel and let Media Intelligence do the rest.

Caption Translation – Captions are more important than ever as filmmakers scale their content for reach, engagement and accessibility globally – but until now, editors have been slowed down by manual translations, disrupting their workflow and often requiring additional expense. Now, Premiere Pro (beta) offers native caption translation in 17 languages, so customers can expand to new audiences quickly and accurately.

New After Effects’ innovations provide motion professionals with highly requested performance improvements, including:

Improved Caching – Play back an entire composition faster than ever before. All computers that meet the minimum specifications will be able to play back their entire composition the moment it’s cached.

Improved HDR Support – Accurately import, monitor and export high dynamic range content, resulting in brighter and more vivid motion design work.

Frame.io also expanded support for Camera to Cloud (C2C) support for Canon. Customers can now automatically upload and access high-quality footage directly from Canon EOS C80 and EOS C400 cameras in Frame.io, unlocking real-time collaboration, accelerated video workflows and a seamless experience between production and post. C2C revolutionizes workflows by automatically uploading media as it’s captured, eliminating the need for manual file transfers. This seamless integration accelerates content creation by providing instant access to media and enabling real-time collaboration through Frame.io’s powerful creative management tools – solving the challenges of remote teamwork and minimizing project delays.

Adobe’s creative tools are fundamental to the work of Sundance filmmakers. According to the annual Sundance Institute survey, nearly 85% of 2025’s entrants relied on Adobe Creative Cloud applications – including Premiere Pro, Frame.io, After Effects, Photoshop and the Substance 3D Collection – to bring their stories to life. Premiere Pro was yet again the most popular video editing software, used by over half (60%) year’s films. “Opus,” “By Design,” “Train Dreams,” “Bunnylovr,” “The Alabama Solution,” “Bucks County, USA”, “The Legend of Ochi” and “Perfect Neighbor” are just a few of the narrative features, documentaries and episodic series set to debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival that were cut on Premiere Pro.