Amazon Prime Day for summer of 2025 is in full swing and it’s running for three days this summer. We’re into day two at the time of this posting and there’s some good deals to be had for editors and the edit suite. No everyone believes that Amazon Prime Day is the best deal and truth is an internet search will often reveal equal or better prices elsewhere but if you’re an Amazon Prime member then the ease and convenience can’t be discounted. These deals seem about the same every year now that we are many years into Amazon Prime Day but if you’re in the market then get shopping!

External SSDs

You can never have enough external SSDs for editing and post-production. Amazon Prime Day always has some SSD deals and this year is no exception. I feel like 4 TBs is the minimum when buying these things these days but a search will reveal deals on 1 and 2 TB versions as well.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD – Up to 2000MB/s – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware – External Solid State Drive -32% $269.99 List Price: $394.99

SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD 4TB, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 External Solid State Drive, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 2,000MB/s for Gaming, Students and Professionals -52% $265.99 List Price: $549.99

Thunderbolt Docks

Amazon Prime Day is always a good time to find a Thunderbolt Dock. There are a lot of brands to choose from, from the old mainstays to a lot of brands you never heard of. Be sure and check the Thunderbolt version (most are Thunderbolt 4) as newer systems might come with Thunderbolt 5, but you’ll still get plenty of speed with Thunderbolt 4 docks. And these should be legit Thunderbolt not a USB-C dock that says it’s Thunderbolt.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock – 18 Ports, 98W Charging, 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4, USB-A/C, 2.5GbE, 8K/6K Displays, Mac/PC/Chrome Compatible -32% $303.99 List Price: $449.95

iVANKY FusionDock Max 1 Dual Thunderbolt 4 Chips, 20-in-1 Quad 6K@60Hz Monitor MacBook Air Docking Station, 40Gbps Dock for MacM1/M2/M3/M4 Pro/Max -32% $299.99 List Price: $439.99 (I saw this one on Apple Insider)

Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station, 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock with 120Gbps Max Transfer, 140W Max Charging, Ambient LED Lighting, Cooling System, Up to 8K Display for Thunderbolt 5/4 Laptops -15% $339.99 List Price: $399.99

Control Surfaces

I love my editing control surfaces (and have reviewed many) and there are a few to choose from for Amazon Prime Day. I’ve reviewed the TourBox before and it’s a fun, tactile surface and Prime Day is perfect as you can get it at a discount.

TourBox Lite – Editing Keyboard Compact, Artists Go-to Drawing Macro Keypad -26% $69.99 List Price: $94.99

TourBox Elite – Bluetooth Controller for Video Photo Editing Color Grading, Davinci Resolve Speed Editor, MacOS/Windows, Lightroom Photoshop Premiere Final Cut Pro Programmable Keyboard –26% $199.00 List Price: $268.00

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – Studio Controller, 15 macro keys, trigger actions in apps and software like OBS, Twitch, ​YouTube and more, works with Mac and PC -27% $109.99 List Price: $149.99

XPPen Mini Keydial ACK05 Wireless Shortcut Keyboard Bluetooth Programmable Express Remote Control with Dial & Customized Express Keys for Drawing Tablet PC MacBook Windows Images Video Editing -20% $39.99 List Price: $49.99 (I have no idea about this XPPen thing, looks interesting though)

ASUS monitors

ASUS makes some great monitors and while I wouldn’t rely on these Amazon Prime Day deals for critical color grading they would make a great interface displays for your system. And that portable one would be perfect for that video editing go-bag.

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable Monitor (MB16ACV) – Full HD, IPS, Eye Care, Flicker Free, Blue Light Filter, Kickstand, USB-C Power Delivery, for Laptop, PC, Phone, Console -24% $159.00 List Price: $209.00

ASUS ProArt Display 27″ Monitor – WQHD (2560 x 1440), IPS, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, ΔE < 2, Calman Verified, USB Hub, USB-C, Daisy-chaining, HDMI, Compatible With Laptop & Mac Monitor -21% $236.55 List Price: $299.00

LG 48-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV $896.99 (Okay, not an ASUS but these LG OLEDs are very popular client displays in an editing suite)

Stuff for the edit suite

While not exactly video editing tools, these items might freshen up any edit suite to make the space a bit more comfortable and livable.

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, 3 Brew Sizes, Strong Button Feature, 42oz Removable Reservoir, Black -45% $59.99 List Price: $109.99

iRobot Roomba Plus 504 Vac Robot Vacuum with AutoEmpty Dock – Amazon Exclusive, Superior Power-Lifting Suction, Advanced AI Navigation, Anti-Tangle, Self-Empties for 75 Days, Avoids Obstacles, LiDAR -49% $379.99 Typical price: $749.99

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp Basic, LED Corner Lamp Works with Alexa, 1000 Lumen Smart Modern Floor Lamp with Music Sync and 16 Million DIY Colors, Color Changing Standing Lamp -40% $59.99 List Price: $99.99

Peleg Design Watch-It – Monitor Mirror, Clip-On Cubicle, Computer Rear-View mirror, Convex for Personal Safety or Security, Cabinet Desk Rear-View Monitors Blind Spot -20% $11.99 List Price: $14.99

Macs and iPad

These Macs aren’t listed exactly as Prime Day deals but they are discounted slightly so if you’re in the market for a MacBook Pro or Mac mini or an iPad, now could be the time (check out the buyer’s guide for help on buying a Mac).

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Max, 16‑core CPU, 40‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black -10% $3,595.99 List Price: $3,999.00

Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU -10% $1,259.00 List Price: $1,399.00

Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life -9% $1,185.22 List Price: $1,299.00