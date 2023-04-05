RED DIGITAL CINEMA has announced the availability of the RED Connect Module for RED’s V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL cameras and will showcase it at the 2023 NAB Show, used with VR headsets.

Unlock the capabilities of up to 8K live cinematic streaming with the new RED Connect solution, which enables users to real-time stream RAW R3D files direct from the V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL cameras.

“We are extremely excited to officially launch RED Connect and the new module,” said Jeff Goodman, RED Digital Cinema vice president of Product Management. “Live streaming of full-quality R3Ds over IP at every resolution and framerate, combined with RED’s sensor capabilities, creates an entirely new paradigm for content creation and broadcast. In early release testing, our customers have been blowing us away by what they have been able to produce. We’re excited to see what’s next creatively now that RED Connect’s flexible, open ecosystem is available to take content creation to the next level.”

Yes, it’s true: The new module allows users to unlock the capabilities of up to 8K live cinematic streaming via the groundbreaking RED Connect solution. RED Connect enables users the ability to real-time stream RAW R3D files direct from the V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL camera systems over IP to a camera control unit (CCU), opening an extraordinary range of creative applications from live broadcast to virtual production to true 8K VR.

RED says that the RED Connect Module is a robust and turn-key solution for customers to access the wide-ranging capabilities of RED Connect. With a compact form-factor and easy connectivity, the module attaches securely to the back of the V-RAPTOR or V-RAPTOR XL via the camera’s V-Lock battery mechanism. The high-speed data connection is created by connecting the module to the camera’s CFexpress media slot.

Ideal for Virtual Production and live XR

The module allows for live streaming of up to 8K at 120FPS or 4K at 240FPS, as well as all other frame rate and resolution combinations offered by the camera. It also supports simultaneous streaming and recording from the CCU. The module offers Genlock and timecode synchronization of multiple cameras using PTP (SMPTE ST 2059-2) and up to 10 Gbps connection via a single-mode LC connector.

The RED Connect system extends the camera’s capabilities in virtual productions and new production environments such as live XR. Users can simplify their camera setup by reducing SDI cables, timecode and genlock devices, and other connections to a single ethernet cable to reduce points of failure. In the world of XR, users can stream 8K 60p content straight from the camera to any end device. The increased resolution pushes the visual experience into an entirely new immersive world, especially when viewed in a VR headset environment.

RED’s innovative partners, including COSM, Media.Monks, and NVIDIA, have been deploying and testing RED Connect and the module in real-world applications over the past 18 months.

Live streaming of 8K60P to VR headsets

“The opportunity to leverage uncompressed 8K end-to-end presents a tremendous opportunity for broadcasters, filmmakers and immersive video in particular,” noted Lewis Smithingham, Media.Monks SVP of Innovation. “Uncompressed 8K delivers on the promise of VR, and when combined with stereo lensing, produces a sense of presence never experienced before.”

For varying use cases, the RED Connect Module can be deployed by adapting the CCU design. The flexibility of the CCU allows for real-time AI processing using RED’s SDK and NVIDIA professional GPUs for graphic intensive workflows with complete SMPTE 2110 implementation or options for one to two frames of latency for 8K and 4K IP broadcast and everything in-between.

The RED Connect Module is priced at $14,995, with RED Connect licenses available for one year or as a perpetual license. A one-month option will be available soon. Pricing for the RED Connect feature varies based on the length of licensing agreement. RED will showcase RED Connect with the module at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show, including demonstrations of live streaming of 8K60P to VR headsets enabled by Microsoft and Meta at the Microsoft booth (#W1529).