Congratulations to all of the nominated picture editors for this year’s Emmy Awards. (71st Emmy Awards)

If you’re interested in reading about the editors involved in the nominations for Best Picture Editing, here is a list of the nominees who have been interviewed for Art of the Cut, including links to their interviews.

71st Emmy Awards

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Word • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

Ozark • One Way Out • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor – Heather Goodwin Floyd, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Simone • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills! • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Chernobyl • Open Wide, O Earth • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister

Pictures – Jinx Godfrey, Editor

Chernobyl • Please Remain Calm • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister

Pictures – Simon Smith, Editor

True Detective • If You Have Ghosts • HBO • Leo Trombetta, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome • CBS • Peter Chakos, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films – Carla Gutierrez, ACE, Editor

The full list of picture editing nominees is below:

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne • HBO • Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor

Game Of Thrones • The Long Night • HBO • Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Game Of Thrones • Winterfell • HBO • Crispin Green, Editor

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Word • Hulu • Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

Killing Eve • Desperate Times • BBC America • Dan Crinnion, Editor

Ozark • One Way Out • Netflix • Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor, Heather Goodwin Floyd, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Barry • berkman > block • HBO • Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor

Barry • ronny/lily • HBO • Jeff Buchanan, Editor

Fleabag • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Simone • Prime Video • Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills! • Prime Video • Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Russian Doll • Ariadne • Netflix • Laura Weinberg, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome • CBS • Peter Chakos, Editor

The Conners • Keep On Truckin’ • ABC • Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Mom • Big Floor Pillows And A Ball Of Fire • CBS • Joe Bella, Editor

One Day At A Time • The Funeral • Netflix • Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • Family, Trip • NBC • Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Chernobyl • Open Wide, O Earth • HBO • Jinx Godfrey, Editor

Chernobyl • Please Remain Calm • HBO • Simon Smith, Editor

Deadwood • HBO • Martin Nicholson, ACE, Editor, Erick Fefferman, Editor

Fosse/Verdon • Life Is A Cabaret • FX Networks • Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Sharp Objects • Fix • HBO • Véronique Barbe, Editor, Justin Lachance, Editor, Maxime Lahaie, Editor, Émile Vallée, Editor, Jai M. Vee, Editor

True Detective • If You Have Ghosts • HBO • Leo Trombetta, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • Tom Jarvis, Editor

Drunk History • Are You Afraid Of The Drunk? • Comedy Central • John Cason, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Wax & The Furious (segment) • HBO • Ryan Barger, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey Of ChiiJohn (segment) • HBO • Anthony Miale, Editor

Who Is America? • Episode 102 • Showtime • Drew Kordik, Editor, Eric Notarnicola, Editor, Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor, Matt Davis, Additional Editor, Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Lower East Side • CNN • Tom Patterson, Editor

Free Solo • National Geographic • Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor

Leaving Neverland • HBO • Jules Cornell, Editor

RBG • CNN • Carla Gutierrez, ACE, Editor

Three Identical Strangers • CNN • Michael Harte, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race • Who Wants A Rolex? • CBS • Kellen Cruden, Editor, Christina Fontana, Editor, Jay Gammill, Editor, Katherine Griffin, Editor, Josh Lowry, Editor, Steve Mellon, Editor, Jason Pedroza, Editor

Queer Eye • Series Body Of Work • Netflix • Joseph Deshano, Editor, Matthew Miller, Editor, Ryan Taylor, Editor, Carlos Gamarra, Editor, Iain Tibbles, Editor, Tony Zajkowski, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • Jamie Martin, Lead Editor, Michael Lynn Deis, Editor, Julie Tseselsky Kirschner, Editor, John Lim, Editor, Ryan Mallick, Editor, Michael Roha, Editor, Corey Ziemniak, Editor,

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Jersey Justice • VH1 • Molly Shock, ACE, Editor, Eileen Finkelstein, Editor, Michael Lynn Deis, Editor, Myron Santos, Editor, Steve Brown, Editor, Ray Van Ness, Editor, Michael Hellwig, Editor

Survivor • Appearances Are Deceiving • CBS • Fred Hawthorne, Supervising Editor, Andrew Bolhuis, Editor, Joubin Mortazavi, Editor, Plowden Schumacher, Editor, David Armstrong, Editor, Evan Mediuch, Editor, Jacob Teixeira, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way • Series Body Of Work • A&E • William Jarrod Burt, Editor, Jacob Lane, Editor, Annie Ray, Editor, Steve Miloszewski, Editor, Malinda Guerra, Editor, David Henry, Editor, Stephanie Lyra, Editor, Dana, Martell, Editor, David McIntosh, Editor, Svein Mikkelsen, Editor, Patrick Post, Editor, Ryan Rambach, Editor, Peggy Tachdjian, Editor, Lisa Trulli, Editor, Kjer Westbye, Editor, Dan Zimmerman, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Battle Of Kings • Discovery Channel • Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor, Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor, Nathen Araiza, Lead Editor, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor, Greg Cornejo, Editor

Life Below Zero • Cost Of Winter • National Geographic • Tony Diaz, Editor, Matt Mercer, Editor, Jennifer Nelson, Editor, Eric Michael Schrader, Editor, Michael Swingler, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor, Shayna Casey, Editor

Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • Hmong Americans And The Secret War • CNN • Alessandro Soares, Editor

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now