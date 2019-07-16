Congratulations to all of the nominated picture editors for this year’s Emmy Awards. (71st Emmy Awards)
If you’re interested in reading about the editors involved in the nominations for Best Picture Editing, here is a list of the nominees who have been interviewed for Art of the Cut, including links to their interviews.
71st Emmy Awards
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Word • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
Ozark • One Way Out • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor – Heather Goodwin Floyd, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Simone • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills! • Prime Video • Amazon Studios – Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Chernobyl • Open Wide, O Earth • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister
Pictures – Jinx Godfrey, Editor
Chernobyl • Please Remain Calm • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister
Pictures – Simon Smith, Editor
True Detective • If You Have Ghosts • HBO • Leo Trombetta, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome • CBS • Peter Chakos, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films – Carla Gutierrez, ACE, Editor
The full list of picture editing nominees is below:
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne • HBO • Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor
Game Of Thrones • The Long Night • HBO • Tim Porter, ACE, Editor
Game Of Thrones • Winterfell • HBO • Crispin Green, Editor
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Word • Hulu • Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
Killing Eve • Desperate Times • BBC America • Dan Crinnion, Editor
Ozark • One Way Out • Netflix • Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor, Heather Goodwin Floyd, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Barry • berkman > block • HBO • Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor
Barry • ronny/lily • HBO • Jeff Buchanan, Editor
Fleabag • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Simone • Prime Video • Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We’re Going To The Catskills! • Prime Video • Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Russian Doll • Ariadne • Netflix • Laura Weinberg, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome • CBS • Peter Chakos, Editor
The Conners • Keep On Truckin’ • ABC • Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Mom • Big Floor Pillows And A Ball Of Fire • CBS • Joe Bella, Editor
One Day At A Time • The Funeral • Netflix • Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace • Family, Trip • NBC • Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Chernobyl • Open Wide, O Earth • HBO • Jinx Godfrey, Editor
Chernobyl • Please Remain Calm • HBO • Simon Smith, Editor
Deadwood • HBO • Martin Nicholson, ACE, Editor, Erick Fefferman, Editor
Fosse/Verdon • Life Is A Cabaret • FX Networks • Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Sharp Objects • Fix • HBO • Véronique Barbe, Editor, Justin Lachance, Editor, Maxime Lahaie, Editor, Émile Vallée, Editor, Jai M. Vee, Editor
True Detective • If You Have Ghosts • HBO • Leo Trombetta, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • Tom Jarvis, Editor
Drunk History • Are You Afraid Of The Drunk? • Comedy Central • John Cason, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Wax & The Furious (segment) • HBO • Ryan Barger, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey Of ChiiJohn (segment) • HBO • Anthony Miale, Editor
Who Is America? • Episode 102 • Showtime • Drew Kordik, Editor, Eric Notarnicola, Editor, Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor, Matt Davis, Additional Editor, Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Lower East Side • CNN • Tom Patterson, Editor
Free Solo • National Geographic • Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor
Leaving Neverland • HBO • Jules Cornell, Editor
RBG • CNN • Carla Gutierrez, ACE, Editor
Three Identical Strangers • CNN • Michael Harte, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race • Who Wants A Rolex? • CBS • Kellen Cruden, Editor, Christina Fontana, Editor, Jay Gammill, Editor, Katherine Griffin, Editor, Josh Lowry, Editor, Steve Mellon, Editor, Jason Pedroza, Editor
Queer Eye • Series Body Of Work • Netflix • Joseph Deshano, Editor, Matthew Miller, Editor, Ryan Taylor, Editor, Carlos Gamarra, Editor, Iain Tibbles, Editor, Tony Zajkowski, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • Jamie Martin, Lead Editor, Michael Lynn Deis, Editor, Julie Tseselsky Kirschner, Editor, John Lim, Editor, Ryan Mallick, Editor, Michael Roha, Editor, Corey Ziemniak, Editor,
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Jersey Justice • VH1 • Molly Shock, ACE, Editor, Eileen Finkelstein, Editor, Michael Lynn Deis, Editor, Myron Santos, Editor, Steve Brown, Editor, Ray Van Ness, Editor, Michael Hellwig, Editor
Survivor • Appearances Are Deceiving • CBS • Fred Hawthorne, Supervising Editor, Andrew Bolhuis, Editor, Joubin Mortazavi, Editor, Plowden Schumacher, Editor, David Armstrong, Editor, Evan Mediuch, Editor, Jacob Teixeira, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way • Series Body Of Work • A&E • William Jarrod Burt, Editor, Jacob Lane, Editor, Annie Ray, Editor, Steve Miloszewski, Editor, Malinda Guerra, Editor, David Henry, Editor, Stephanie Lyra, Editor, Dana, Martell, Editor, David McIntosh, Editor, Svein Mikkelsen, Editor, Patrick Post, Editor, Ryan Rambach, Editor, Peggy Tachdjian, Editor, Lisa Trulli, Editor, Kjer Westbye, Editor, Dan Zimmerman, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Battle Of Kings • Discovery Channel • Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor, Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor, Nathen Araiza, Lead Editor, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor, Greg Cornejo, Editor
Life Below Zero • Cost Of Winter • National Geographic • Tony Diaz, Editor, Matt Mercer, Editor, Jennifer Nelson, Editor, Eric Michael Schrader, Editor, Michael Swingler, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor, Shayna Casey, Editor
Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • Hmong Americans And The Secret War • CNN • Alessandro Soares, Editor
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!