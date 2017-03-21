In this video, Gary Bettan of Videoguys.com, takes a look at Atomos Shogun Inferno, an industry leading 4K HDR monitoring, recording, and playback solution as it’s paired with G-Technology Master Caddy 4K for powerful 4K workflows.
You’ll also find out about:
- Atomos Shogun Inferno NAB Promotion – a $200 Instant Rebate!! now through 4/30/17
- AtomHDR and 4K features
- 4K Worlflow Step by Step with G-Technology
- Special Shogun Inferno & G-Technology Bundles – Bundle and Save!
- Plus, more Atomos NAB Specials!!
