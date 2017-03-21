4K Workflows with Atomos Shogun Inferno Monitor and G-Technology Master Caddy

By videoguys.com March 21, 2017 Videoguys.com

In this video, Gary Bettan of Videoguys.com, takes a look at Atomos Shogun Inferno, an industry leading 4K HDR monitoring, recording, and playback solution as it’s paired with G-Technology Master Caddy 4K for powerful 4K workflows.

You’ll also find out about:

  • AtomHDR and 4K features
  • 4K Worlflow Step by Step with G-Technology
  • Plus, more Atomos NAB Specials!!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

ART OF THE SHOT: “Bad Santa 2” DP Theo Van de Sande

URSA Mini Pro: Blackmagic reveals new audio specs

videoguys.com

Join the Videoguys as we answer your most frequently asked questions. Our trained technicians will discuss the most popular video editing and production equipment available today.

You Might Also Like

Top 10 Products of 2016

Top 10 Products of 2016

January 13, 2017
Videoguys will Reveal Top 10 Products of 2016 on Facebook Live

Videoguys will Reveal Top 10 Products of 2016 on Facebook Live

January 05, 2017
How to Set-Up a Live Production Studio with Wirecast Gear for Live Streaming

How to Set-Up a Live Production Studio with Wirecast Gear for Live Streaming

December 22, 2016