Cine Gear Expo LA is coming back, full power with its hallmark exhibits, film competition, seminars, screenings, and more. Wooden Camera has new products to show.

Wooden Camera announced that two new collections of custom kits and accessories for the Fujifilm GFX100S and X-H2S will be showcased at the 2022 Cine Gear Expo from June 9–12, 2022.

As Cine Gear Expo LA returns as an in-person event, a crucial place to reconnect with colleagues, friends and collaborators in the casual LA Cine Gear style at the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 9-12, 2022, companies prepare to show their new products at live audiences and not through a streaming presentation.

Wooden Camera will be in booth 565 in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center, showing its vast range of products, and two new collections of custom kits and accessories for the Fujifilm GFX100S and X-H2S cameras.

“Wooden Camera has a proven track record of tailoring custom cages and accessories for the industry’s top cameras,” said Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “Every camera is unique and we approach our product design with that in mind, so we’re excited to showcase these custom kits and collections for Fujifilm’s amazing new cameras.”

New Fujifilm adapters

Wooden Camera’s made-to-measure cages for the Fujifilm GFX100S and X-H2S each feature a hot-shoe clamp, focal-plane marking, detachable cable clamp and a generous allotment of 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 mounting points with recesses for safety pins. The full wrap-around design of both cages, a fresh direction for Wooden Camera, provides an extra measure of protection and stability over open/universal cages. Both cages feature camera-specific heights in order to reach the correct optical center when used with the new LW 15mm Baseplate (Fujifilm GFX100S, X-H2S), which comes with updated ARCA and dovetail safety systems.

New camera-specific power options include a D-Tap-to-Fujifilm NP-W235 Battery (Dummy) and a Micro Battery Slide available in both Gold and V-Mount. The Micro Battery Slides feature two D-Taps, an easy-reset digital fuse and mounts via a 15mm LW rod system. Micro Battery Slides are compatible with popular new micro and standard-sized cine batteries. The GFX100S cage also features a latch designed to keep the on-camera battery door secure while using a dummy battery.

Wooden Camera will also be showcasing a new Fujifilm G-to-PL Mount Adapter and X-to-PL Mount Adapter — precision-machined, lens-mount adapters in order to support a wider range of lenses.

Each camera collection offers three tiers of professionally curated kits: Base, Advanced and Pro. Pro kits include a Gold or V-Mount Micro battery slide.

A decade in business

“We’re proud of the new design elements and refinements we’ve introduced in these collections,” added Aiello. “And we’re incredibly grateful to be able to showcase them at Cine Gear, where we can connect with our customers in person and let them experience the quality firsthand.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Wooden Camera designs and builds professional camera accessories for film and video production. With solutions for virtually every digital motion-picture camera, professional cinematographers, camera operators, and creatives worldwide rely on Wooden Camera. Products are available online or in-person at Creative Solutions Los Angeles (“CSLA”).

Wooden Camera celebrated a decade in business last year and more recently decided to renew its image. The company said, then: “As we continue to grow, we felt like it was a good time to reflect on where we started and where we want to go. In doing so, we realized it was time for a new logo. We wanted something to keep us inspired and moving forward, while also staying true to the core of Wooden Camera.”