From war drama to comedy, the range of genres present at this edition of Sundance Film Festival confirms the richness of independent cinematography, an history associated with the name of Alchemy Post Sound.

Alchemy Post Sound has a history of supporting independent film through its work as a premiere provider of Foley sound services. “We are passionate about quality filmmaking and are always excited to work with new and emerging filmmakers,” said Alchemy Post Sound COO Andrea Bloome. “We are very proud of our association with these great films and congratulate the filmmakers and their sound teams on their success.”

Alchemy Post Sound provided Foley sound services for ten films premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Among them are five films included in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, two films included in the U.S. Documentary Competition, one film in Premieres and two films included in the festival’s NEXT lineup. The Sundance Film Festival screens in January 19-29.

Sundance films supported by Alchemy Post Sound include:

Rebel in the Rye (Premieres/World Premiere) Director and screenwriter Danny Strong’s portrait of the life and mind of reclusive author J.D. Salinger.

Brigsby Bear (U.S. Dramatic Competition/World Premiere) Director Dave McCary’s comedy about a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one.

Golden Exits (U.S. Dramatic Competition/World Premiere) Director/screenwriter Alex Ross Perry’s drama about a young foreign girl whose arrival disrupts the lives and emotional balance of two Brooklyn families.

Novitiate (U.S. Dramatic Competition/World Premiere) Director/screenwriter Maggie Betts’ story of a young woman training to be a nun during the Vatican II era.

Patti Cake$ (U.S. Dramatic Competition/World Premiere) Director and screenwriter Geremy Jasper’s tale of an aspiring rapper fighting through a world of strip malls and strip clubs in an unlikely quest for glory.

The Yellow Birds (U.S. Dramatic Competition/World Premiere) Director Alexandre Moors’ war drama about two young men who fight in the Iraq War.

Trophy (U.S. Documentary Competition/World Premiere) Director Shaul Schwarz’s in-depth look into the powerhouse industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation in the U.S. and Africa.

City of Ghosts (U.S. Documentary Competition/World Premiere) Director Matthew Heineman’s documentary which follows the extraordinary journey of “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently,” a group of anonymous citizen journalists who banded together after their homeland was overtaken by ISIS.

Dayveon (NEXT) Director Amman Abbasi’s story of a 13-year-old boy who becomes involved with a local gang in rural Arkansas.

Thoroughbred (NEXT) Director/screenwriter Cory Finley’s thriller of two teenage girls in suburban Connecticut who rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart and learn that neither is what she seems to be.

Alchemy Post Sound is a 3,500 square foot, dedicated Foley studio designed specifically for Foley by resident Foley Artist Leslie Bloome. The company’s Emmy Award-winning staff has created sound for numerous major feature films, long-running television series, independent films and popular games. Alchemy’s services also include music recording, live performance, video production, ADR, and sound design.

