A new lens from ZEISS for DSLR cameras from Canon and Nikon extends the Milvus family to a total of 11 lenses, four of them ideal for video. The newcomer is the fast ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25.

By Jose Antunes October 18, 2017

The ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 is the latest focal length to be added to ZEISS’s largest range of lenses for full-frame single-lens reflex cameras. The wide-angle focal length makes it ideal for everything from landscape to video.

ZEISS continues to expand its family of Milvus lenses, now with the ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25, which was developed for the DSLR systems from Canon and Nikon. Suitable primarily for landscape and architecture photography, and for journalistic shots and videos, the new lens offers, according to Christophe Casenave, Product Manager at ZEISS, a “completely new optical design ensures superior performance across the entire image field” which “results in high-contrast photos and a harmonious bokeh.”

Thanks to a maximum aperture of 1.4, this lens can even capture exceptional images in poor light. “Even at full aperture, there are hardly any color fringes,” says Casenave. “The finest details can be reproduced in high definition and contrast all the way into the corners.” The metal housing is what makes the lens robust, and its dirt and dust protection even makes the ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 ready for action in adverse weather. The large 172-degree focus rotation angle enables precise manual focusing for adding creative touches to photos and videos.

The Milvus is the largest ZEISS lens family yet. Featuring eleven focal lengths ranging from 15 to 135 millimeters, including two macros, the ZEISS Milvus family covers a host of applications, such as portrait, landscape, architecture and street photography. “We can offer every photographer just the right lens,” says Casenave.

From the whole Milvus family, videographers have four lenses which are just perfect for filming: the 25, 35, 50 and 85 millimeters focal lenghts, with an aperture of 1.4. Thanks to their high speed, they are suitable primarily for interviews and documentaries where the videographer can utilize natural light. Thanks to the de-click function in the version for the Nikon-Mount the aperture can be adjusted continuously. ZEISS Lens Gears, available in a range of sizes permit the use of follow-focus systems.

With its new wide-angle focal length, the ZEISS Milvus family now boasts eleven lenses for single-lens reflex cameras, including four focal lengths with a maximum aperture of 1.4, which are perfect for videographers too.

The ZEISS Milvus 1.4/25 retails for  $2.399 and will be available starting 2 November 2017 at dealers and from the ZEISS online shop.


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

