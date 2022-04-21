As usual for ZEISS, the NAB Show presence will be a mix of optics display, showing the company’s solutions for filmmakers and photographers, but also a series of educational live events.

It’s back to Las Vegas, as the NAB Show returns as an in-person event, and ZEISS has a series of new products to reveal, including brand new VFX studio software solution.

As we wrote on April 6th, if you are eager to test the new ZEISS Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8, the NAB Show in Las Vegas, from April 23 until 27, is the place to go. The Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8 lens complete the successful Supreme Prime lens set, renowned for outstanding quality, light weight, and cinematic look. The whole family will be there.

But ZEISS will have more reasons for attendees to drop at the company’s booth, C7718. Besides the new wide 15mm T1.8 lens, attendees can also experience the Supreme Prime Radiance family, known for its ability to produce stunning blue flares. Glass enthusiasts can also check out the CZ.2 full-frame Cinema Zooms and CP.3 cinematography lenses as well as an array of optics for videography.

Also being premiered is a brand new VFX studio software solution that opens the door to a whole new workflow ecosystem. The team from ZEISS Oberkochen will be on hand to take guests through this groundbreaking digital solution.

Known for its educational Cinematography Conversations series, ZEISS will host four informative “Conversations” at their booth in the Central Hall which will also be live streamed.

ZEISS educational events

Here is some more information as shared by ZEISS:

The first of the ZEISS Conversations at NAB, kicks off on Sunday 4/24 at 2 p.m. with “Meet the ZEISS Supreme Prime 15mm.” For this long-awaited product unveiling, ZEISS’ Head of Products and Sales—Cinematography, Christophe Casenave, introduces the final focal length in the Supreme Prime family. DP Matt Ryan will round out the conversation by relaying his experiences shooting with the rest of family and give his insights on the new 15mm.

The second ZEISS Conversation, “Celebrating Women in Cinema” will take place, Monday 4/25 at noon. Tema Staig, Executive Director of Women in Media moderates a conversation with DP and owner of boutique LA rental house BE CINE—Bianca Halpern. They will explore Halpern’s career journey and new opportunities for women including WIM’s new ZEISS Altitude Award.

On Monday, at 2 p.m. ZEISS Conversations interviews Serguei Saldívar Tanaka, AMC. Mexico’s esteemed cinematographer will discuss past projects and dive into discussion about the upcoming series, Horario Estelar. He will also speak about using Supreme Prime Radiance lenses to get his distinctive look on the action-thriller.

The final ZEISS Conversation at NAB, “A Flare for ZEISS Supreme Radiance Lenses”, will be held 4/26 at 2 p.m. Snehal Patel, Head of Cinema Sales, Americas at ZEISS will present a technical discussion of Radiance development, flare creation and flare characteristics. It will conclude with an audience Q&A.