Eager to test the new ZEISS Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8? The lens will be available to see and try at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, from April 23 until 27 of the month.

The successful Supreme Prime lens set is now complete, as ZEISS introduces the Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8, the wide-angle filmmakers wanted to put their hands on. The new focal length expands the family, which now is comprised of 14 different lenses. The cine lens series ranges from 15 to 200mm with maximum apertures of T1.5 to T2.2 and covers a full range of focal lengths in demand by cinematographers from around the world.

The new 15mm lens rounds out the lineup providing an extremely wide-angle view and a maximum aperture of T1.8. “This 15mm lens is the final piece of the puzzle that many cinematographers have been waiting for,” reports Christophe Casenave, responsible for cinematography products at ZEISS.

Here is some more information as shared by the company regarding the new ZEISS Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8 and the whole Supreme Prime series:

The ZEISS Supreme Primes cover a wide range of camera sensors. Thanks to their broad compatibility with current camera models, such as the Sony Venice 2, the ARRI Alexa Mini LF and the RED Monstro, and their high-quality workmanship and rugged design, Supreme Primes can be used in a wide variety of situations. Snehal Patel, Head of Cinema Sales, Americas, says, “The new Supreme Prime 15mm is a long awaited addition to the Supreme Prime line of lenses. It offers cinematographers a nice look, with pleasing characteristics and a wide choice of magnifications, which can be used on either Super35 or Full Frame formats.”

See the lens in London, Paris and Las Vegas

The cinematic look provided by the lens family, which features a subtle and gradual focus fall-off and a consistently warm and soft bokeh, comes into its own when used for feature film and high-end episodic production. For example, directors of photography (DOP) Armin Franzen and David Higgs, BSC, relied on the ZEISS Supreme Prime lens family for the upcoming 3rd season of the Sky series “Das Boot”. Supreme Primes were also used to shoot the science fiction adventure “The Adam Project” (DP Tobias Schliessler, ASC) and the sequel “Knives Out 2” (DP Steve Yedlin, ASC) – both Netflix productions.

The Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8 may be ordered immediately with deliveries beginning in June. The new Supreme Prime 15mm T1.8 can be tested at the BSC Expo in London (April 7 – 9), Micro Salon AFC in Paris (April 13 – 14), and at the NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 23 – 27).