Several weeks ago, Adobe shared a Working Remotely guide to basic best practices using Adobe and related tools. It was created in support of creators and filmmakers who may be shifting to remote work and need to stay connected with their teams to continue to complete projects. They followed up with two livestreams from Adobe evangelists, Remote Video Workflows with Team Projects and Remote video workflows and collaboration in the enterprise — as well as new features in Premiere Pro, Productions and a public beta versions of Creative Cloud video apps. Creative Cloud for Teams is free for CC individual users through August 17, 2020. For more on Teams, Productions, and the After Effects 2020 Public Beta, see the videos below.

Last week Adobe added another guide, Adobe Video Partners Support Collaboration for Teams Working Remotely. Adobe’s video partners (Partner Finder) provide a range of integrated technologies — from workstations, virtual systems, and asset management solutions to collaboration software, streaming solutions, and storage — that work with Adobe Creative Cloud apps to enhance video workflows. There’s probably a solution or so available for many users, so check out already developed tools since we’ll be work remotely at many levels for the foreseeable future.

If you want to find out more about one of these tools, SNS Nomad, you can join Studio Network Solutions (SNS) and Filmtools on Tuesday, May 5th at 11am PST to learn about Nomad, their latest remote workflow solution.

Adobe is also offering a new worldwide certification program for video and audio system integrators. Currently in a pilot version, the Adobe Certified Service Partner for Video and Audio program is designed to give system integrators knowledge and tools to improve their video and audio services so they can better support customers on their hardware and infrastructure needs, workflow design, and software integration. Adobe is currently working with MoovIT in Germany and Support Partners in the UK and U.S. to design the certification experience, and is looking to expand to more partners in the future.