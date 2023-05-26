A seamless, rounded design and substantial diameter for maximum grip comfort, color identification rings and compatibility with industry-standards are some of the key features of the new handle system.

Wooden Camera’s new Ultra Handle System is exactly what the name suggests: a modular carry handle accessory system designed for maximum configurability and flexibility.

Wooden Camera announces the new Ultra Handle System: a new handle system– which is available to order now – that includes a multitude of ⅜”-16 and 1–/4”-20 mounting points throughout and comprises 1”, 3”, 5” modules as well a Right-Angle “Hollywood Handle” Extension.

Known for creating innovative new accessory systems for the industry’s latest cameras, Wooden Camera’s design team is also continuously re-examining popular systems that have already made their mark on the industry. The new Ultra Handle is a comprehensive redesign of their popular Master Handle Collection – the result of their stated goal of continual advancement and improvement.

“We want to make sure that we are not just trying to accessorize the next big thing – we want to ensure that we are building the absolute best tools for camera people to rely on for each and every job,” said Dominick Aiello, Divisional Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “The redesign of the Top Handle is just the first step in ensuring that we put the feedback we’ve received over the years, into systems that support the changing needs of our community.”

Color rings to identify cameras

The Ultra Handle System features a repeating ⅜”-16 and 1–/4”-20 hole pattern with Anti-Twist Locking Slots that allow the secure mounting of nearly any accessory. The specific geometry of this pattern was engineered to provide compatibility with the all industry-standard locating pin depths and positions: 15mm, ARRI-standard 10.40mm, and the Wooden Camera and SmallHD standard 11.68mm.

Sizing options for the kits include a 3” and 5” kit, with extension lengths of 1”, 3”, 5” and a Right-Angle Extension. These sit on a 3/8″-16 Universal Upright or Front and Rear Uprights that were specifically designed for the Sony VENICE. The new handle features a seamless, rounded design and substantial diameter for maximum grip comfort during a long day of shooting. Each handle comes with Bocote Wood inserts, enabling a surer grip. Not just that: Bocote Wood is a Mexican hardwood, comparable to hard maple, that was selected because it provides a more comfortable grip than the standard full metal handles out there.

Color is added and is not just to make the handle look nicer. The included color rings in 4 different colors (red, blue, green and yellow) allow users to quickly color code cameras on set. According to Wooden Camera, the Ultra Handle System includes 24 color rings—six each of red, blue, green, and yellow—that can attach at various points. Wooden Camera adds that “It’s important to us that these colors align with the standards used on-set to designate A cam, B cam, etc. to give our users an easier way to distinguish builds and give crews one less thing to worry about. Ultra Handle Color Rings are also available à la carte.”