Events

“Shatter the Ceiling”: A Zoom Gathering of Women Cinematographers

"Shatter the Ceiling" invitation

Masterbuilt lenses hosts a zoom event Saturday Dec 12, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Profile Picture
Adam Wilt
December 11, 2020
Comment

“Shatter the Ceiling”, a gathering of women cinematographers is a zoom meeting, Saturday Dec 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time. The graphic invitation tells the story:

"Shatter the Ceiling" Women Cinematographers invitation

Graphically challenged? “Shatter the Ceiling” is a gathering of women cinematographers and filmmakers in conversation about creative choices and experiences in the current landscape. Topics include:

  • Tools of Cinematography
  • Inclusion and Diversity
  • Crew Collaboration
  • New Technology

Sponsored by MasterBuilt Lenses, Keslow Camera, and Hive Lighting.

Topic: Shatter the Ceiling
Time: Dec 12, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7450945127?pwd=eEhCUzhTTWhZTldnU1EvVGI1em92UT09

Meeting ID: 745 094 5127
Passcode: 8dHeYj

(Sorry for the short notice; I just learned of it myself.)

Disclosure: I’ve attended other MasterBuilt zoom sessions, but those aside there’s no relationship between me and any of the sponsors. It just looks like an interesting event and I thought I should pass it along.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Cinematographers hive keslow lenses masterbuilt women

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like