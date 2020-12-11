“Shatter the Ceiling”, a gathering of women cinematographers is a zoom meeting, Saturday Dec 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time. The graphic invitation tells the story:
Graphically challenged? “Shatter the Ceiling” is a gathering of women cinematographers and filmmakers in conversation about creative choices and experiences in the current landscape. Topics include:
- Tools of Cinematography
- Inclusion and Diversity
- Crew Collaboration
- New Technology
Sponsored by MasterBuilt Lenses, Keslow Camera, and Hive Lighting.
Topic: Shatter the Ceiling
Time: Dec 12, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7450945127?pwd=eEhCUzhTTWhZTldnU1EvVGI1em92UT09
Meeting ID: 745 094 5127
Passcode: 8dHeYj
(Sorry for the short notice; I just learned of it myself.)
Disclosure: I’ve attended other MasterBuilt zoom sessions, but those aside there’s no relationship between me and any of the sponsors. It just looks like an interesting event and I thought I should pass it along.
