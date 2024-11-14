The original Sony Alpha 1 came out swinging with its 50.1-megapixel sensor, capable of 8K video recording with minimal rolling shutter. It offered impressive specs, including 8K 30fps, 4K 120fps, and amaing low-light performance thanks to dual gain ISO and advanced autofocus.

So what’s really in store for us with the Mark II? We can speculate on what improvements Sony might bring. Could we see even faster autofocus, perhaps powered by AI? Higher 8K frame rates? Expanded dynamic range? Or some connectivity?

Whatever surprises Sony has in store for us on Tuesday, one thing is sure: the new flagship will undoubtedly shake up the mirrorless camera market. Tune in below to find out