NAB Show has long been top of mind and schedule for the experts and authors that define ProVideo Coalition. We’ve detailed what it means to make the trek out to Las Vegas and have provided coverage at the event for many years, highlighting how important NAB Show is to our authors and audience on multiple levels.

That importance is taking on a new level of significance in 2022, since this year’s edition of NAB Show is set to be the first live edition since 2020. Much has changed with the industry and entire world since that last edition of the live event, with so many professionals and solutions providers having to change how they work, collaborate and connect. This evolution is set to be highlighted across NAB Show in 2022 but it will take on special significance in the newly created NABiQ Experimental Zones.

NAB Show has always been a place that’s bursting with ideas thanks to how it brings people together in a way that doesn’t otherwise happen. That said, attendees have long expressed the desire for a way to better capture these ideas and for more collaborative networking opportunities. This feedback drove the creation of these Experimental Zones that are similar to a hackathon but are ultimately designed to capture discussions that are already happening at the event and build on them.

“Our community craves engaged and invigorating networking opportunities, beyond traditional happy hours and conversations,” said Eric Trabb, NAB’s Senior Vice President. “This hackathon type format allows attendees to collaborate and draw on their collective experiences to address challenges in today’s changing media landscape.”

Traditional hackathons pull together experts from a wide array of specialties to create functioning products by the end of the event. NABiQ is similar in that it will connect a team of strangers to define an ultimate solution in a very short time. Participants will collaborate in devising solutions to common challenges facing the industry. These 90-minute, daily facilitated workshops will allow participants to create a winning solution. As a participant, you’ll be placed in a team of up to six members. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams.

Each workshop will be focused on distinct challenges. The Create Challenge will facilitate an exploration of what the metaverse could be and how to optimize the best of hybrid ways of working for production professionals. The Connect Challenge will define the future of delivery including new streaming platforms that will be especially relevant to delivery and distribution tech specialists as well as infrastructure engineers. Lastly, the Capitalize Challenge is set to explore new profit models and optimize costs, helping provide business-focused professionals that are looking to leverage audience data with options and opportunities.

Plenty more info about the distinct Create, Connect and Capitalize challenges is located on that NABiQ website. While each is designed to appeal to certain production and post professionals, the benefit of these sessions is being placed into a diverse team, compelling connections that might not otherwise take shape. That’s why everyone is welcome to register for any challenge session regardless of their specialty or experience. Those connections will be further refined by the 90-minute format.

“Anyone familiar with production deadlines knows that 90 minutes is not a lot of time but that’s part of the appeal in terms of takeaways and timing,” said NABiQ organizer, Maria Duloquin. “Undergoing such an intense process together to create a solution with new people and then discuss those learnings during the networking segment allows participants to make connections that can last long after the event. The 90-minute slot also leaves plenty of time to experience the rest of NAB Show.”

Additional benefits to being part of an NABiQ Challenge include being exposed to a curated NAB show itinerary and networking in a way that won’t happen anywhere else. Connections can extend long after the event but they’re not the only thing that will live on. Teams will be encouraged to continue the development of their solutions or implement some of their learnings in their own organizations. Further project feedback can be given through the Amplify platform post-show.

Designed for anyone interested in the future of the broadcast, media and entertainment industry and enabling it through a rapid-innovation process, the NABiQ Challenges are set to explore covid accelerated hybrid production, new ways of working, changing demand for content, and much more. With seven time-slots per challenge category (21 options in total, which run 10.30am-12pm and 3pm-4.30pm daily) participants are encouraged to sign up in advance. Additionally, anyone can follow the action on social media and NAB Amplify.

NAB Show has always been place to reconnect with friends and peers and doing so this year will take on a special significance. However, it’s also a place to meet different people and explore new collaborations. Participating in an NABiQ Challenge will be the ideal place to do just that.

An RSVP for an NABiQ Challenge is required and will be confirmed. To RSVP, you can create a show planner and add it to your calendar.