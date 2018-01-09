Vuze+ VR camera announced at CES 2018

Humaneyes Technologies announced at CES 2018 the next-generation VR, 3D 360 camera, Vuze+ VR Camera targeted for prosumers, offering live broadcasting and other professional features.

By Jose Antunes January 09, 2018

Priced at $1,199, the Vuze+ VR camera, includes a full suite of tools for content capture, production and sharing capabilities, all within one ecosystem.

The new camera includes sophisticated capture functionality, such as live broadcasting and custom lenses for improved image quality, and is accompanied by Vuze VR Studio editing software, as well as access to Humaneyes Zone, an industry-leading VR platform enabling users to host, stream and share VR content with anyone via a simple hyperlink.

The Humaneyes Zone is an open platform, which takes VR storytelling to the next level, providing an end-to-end solution for prosumers. The site enables anyone, without a need for a technical or programming knowledge, to quickly and easily create a VR website to showcase their VR content. On the webpage, users can incorporate images, videos and text, plus additional pages and interlink them, just like a regular website, allowing anyone to tell a story in VR, whether it’s a tour of an apartment, a training session, a wedding or just showcasing a vacation. With a simple hyperlink, users can easily share a VR website with anyone. The viewer can simply click a link and view the content in any browser, and for the best viewing experience, can use a VR headset with their phone.

“The VR camera market has steadily grown, but only few camera options allow users to shoot in true VR with 3D video. Additionally, once a video is shot and produced, many users don’t have a way to easily share their VR stories, which has been the key missing component in helping drive VR adoption,” said Humaneyes Technologies’ CEO, Shahar Bin-Nun. “The Vuze+ VR Camera addresses this issue and expands the VR ecosystem from true VR capture to production to consumption, allowing anyone to create and share truly immersive VR experiences.”

The Vuze+ VR Camera features:

  • Live broadcasting, allowing anyone to live preview a scene while they are shooting video, as well as broadcast live 3D 360 4K video to Facebook, YouTube, Periscope and any RTMP platform. Live broadcasting capabilities can also be added to the original Vuze VR Camera for $199. Available now on PC, with Mac availability coming later this year.
  • Enhanced capture features, including enhanced optics with custom lenses and improved audio with spatial audio output.
  • IP65 capabilities, with higher water and dust protection, enabling users to shoot in heavier rain or while they’re participating in watersports.
  • A sturdier body and enhanced user interface.

Both the new Vuze+ and the original Vuze VR have new software features available, including:

  • The Vuze Camera App, which now enables full manual control and live preview, additional capture mode with 60 fps for 2D 360 videos, new exposure settings, photo stitching from within the app and the ability to share a VR photo from the app directly to social networks such as Facebook and Instagram. Now available on Android, with iOS availability coming soon.
  • Production features, including the Vuze VR Studio software, touting horizon stabilization, enhanced editing capabilities and more output formats. Five licenses are included with each camera.
  • Sharing features, including the new Humaneyes Zone, an industry-leading VR publishing and sharing platform based on VR website technology.

The Humaneyes Zone has an introductory offer for those interested in sharing their VR experience: a free website for their first two months of use, able to host up to 15 GB of content. After that, a user can sign-up for a Basic plan for $9.99/month or $99/year, which includes 5 GB of content with the Humaneyes branded domain; a Premium plan for $14.95/month or $149/year, which includes 15 GB of content and the Humaneyes branded domain; or a Pro plan for $19.95/month or $199/year which includes 30 GB of content and a custom branded domain.

The Vuze+ VR camera and new enhancements are available for demo at CES in LVCC South Hall 1 at the Humaneyes Technologies booth #21018. In addition, visitors can sit back and enjoy the Vuze Theatre, a lounge environment featuring ongoing screening of short VR films focusing on storytelling; walk-through the Vuze Experience Zone, an open environment taking each visitor through the entire Vuze journey of content creation, production and sharing; as well as hear from experts throughout the day on how to make money in VR with real use cases presented.


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

