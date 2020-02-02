Podcasts

Voices From Sundance: “Spree” Editor Benjamin Moses Smith

Bonus Art Of The Cut Podcast From The Sundance Film Festival

Welcome to a special podcast series from Steve Hullfish and ProVideo Coalition! For the next few weeks, in addition to the regular Tuesday episodes of the Art of the Cut, we will be releasing Steves conversations with the editors of the top films at Sundance Film Festival 2020.

For our second bonus Sundance episode, Steve talks with Benjamin Moses Smith about his work on comedy thriller “Spree.” Benjamin’s previous credits include the features “Feast of Burden” and “Wobble Palace.” Benjamin has also worked on various TV series such as “Adam Ruins Everything” and “The Onion News Network.” You can listen to the full episode below:

The Voices from Sundance series is sponsored by Endcrawl. Endcrawls cloud render engine turns around preview renders in minutes, and 2k and 4k renders in about a half hour. The Endcrawl render engine is on-demand 24/7 so even if you’re in a late night session, you can sign in to your project, fix that typo — or add that late-breaking special thanks — with one click. Listeners of the Art of the Cut can skip the waitlist if you sign up using endcrawl.com/aotc. This is a limited time offer so if you want to skip the line go to endcrawl.com/aotc today!

Interested in listening to more podcasts focused on the art and craft of editing? Check out the Art of the Cut Podcast!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


