Voices From Sundance: “Dinner in America” Editor Adam Carter Rehmeier

Bonus Art Of The Cut Podcast From The Sundance Film Festival

Art of the Cut Bonus episode Voices from Sundance Podcast with Dinner in America Editor Adam Carter Rehmeier

Welcome to a special podcast series from Steve Hullfish and ProVideo Coalition! For the next few weeks, in addition to the regular Tuesday episodes of the Art of the Cut, we will be releasing Steves conversations with the editors of the top films at Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Dinner in America editor Adam Rehmeier
DINNER IN AMERICA director Adam Rehmeier

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For our third bonus Sundance episode, Steve talks with writer-director-editor Adam Carter Rehmeier about his comedy “Dinner in America.” Adam’s previous work includes feature films “The Bunny Game”, and “Jonas.” You can listen to the full podcast below:

The Voices from Sundance series is sponsored by Endcrawl. Endcrawls cloud render engine turns around preview renders in minutes, and 2k and 4k renders in about a half hour. The Endcrawl render engine is on-demand 24/7 so even if you’re in a late night session, you can sign in to your project, fix that typo — or add that late-breaking special thanks — with one click. Listeners of the Art of the Cut can skip the waitlist if you sign up using endcrawl.com/aotc. This is a limited time offer so if you want to skip the line go to endcrawl.com/aotc today!

Interested in listening to more podcasts focused on the art and craft of editing? Check out the Art of the Cut Podcast!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


