NAB attendees can discover and try in real-time the generative AI based virtual human production technologies offered by Vive Studios through its VIT (Vive Studios Immersive Technology).

Participating in the 2023 NAB Show as a key technology partner with global innovator LG Electronics, Vive Studios announced there its goal: the company is set to make inroads into the United States market, home to the film and television industry. Vive Studios plans to launch a full-fledged drive to promote its highly-competitive virtual production technologies to overseas markets by showcasing hyper-realistic digital contents that combine in-camera VFX, AR, XR, and re-aging technologies using VIT (Vive Studios Immersive Technology), an integrated control solution for virtual production.

To this end, in the Virtual Production Zone designed with LG Direct-View LED display panels were set up separately within the LG Business Solutions booth, for Vive Studios to hold a showcase to demonstrate video content in a broad range of virtual spaces using Vive Studios’ virtual production technology to industry stakeholders.

Vive Studios’ VIT was introduced as virtual production operations solutions to international markets for the first time through this event. As the first of its kind in Asia, VIT controls operations at filming sites efficiently based on Vive Studios’ experiences with virtual production operations. Production experts including Vive Studios artists and engineers participated directly in the development process to ensure a design that optimizes various assets required in real time in the actual virtual production process in order to make them available quickly for use, which will enhance efficiency in operations management and reduce production time significantly.

Face swap and re-aging

VIT is expected to be commercialized before the end of this year as customer-friendly solutions equipped with the AI-enabled automation of exquisite and precise zoom lens calibrations as well as a broad range of functions that are flexible enough to be applied to operations for immersive content in any form.

Also at NAB 2023, Vive Studios demonstrated its generative AI based virtual human production technologies, such as face swap and re-aging, for visitors on site, and run an experience zone where visitors can actually try its technologies in real time.

According to data released last year by Grand View Research, a global market research firm, the global virtual production market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $4.7 billion in 2028. Such upbeat outlooks for high growth trends are prevailing in the virtual production market, raising expectations for Vive Studios’ full-scale overseas expansion further.

Shift to virtual production

Vive Studios CEO Stanley Kim said, “Many breakthroughs in hyper-realistic video technology have led the global film and television industry to shift quickly to virtual production.” He also added, “As we participate in the 2023 NAB Show, we will take it as an opportunity to promote our advanced production capabilities and technological prowess that we have accumulated while serving as a hidden driver for the “K-content” craze in various fields including games, movies, music, and TV shows and focus on laying a new foundation for growth in overseas markets.

Vive Studios is an AI-based metaverse content art tech company with world-class production capabilities in virtual production, digital immersive experience, and computer graphic image (CGI) with cutting-edge technologies and creative storytelling. It has made a big splash not only with its AI-enabled virtual human “Jilzu” but also with the production of BTS Original Story videos for HIVE and TV documentaries titled Meet You and Kiss the Universe based on its virtual content production and immersive content technologies. Vive Studios is committed to developing diverse AI-based software that can be used in metaverse spaces, such as virtual production and 3D modeling solutions that incorporate AI technology, through its own AI R&D laboratory called VIV Lab.