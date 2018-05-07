The Digital Cinema Society is coming to San Francisco on May 23rd to showcase Sony’s latest digital cinema camera, the large-format VENICE.

What?

VENICE is a Full-Frame 6K camera with over 15 stops of dynamic range, eight built-in ND filters (!) and a five-second boot time. VENICE supports a wide range of formats from Full-Frame to Super 35, including three Anamorphic aspect ratios and Surround View.

You’ll see VENICE footage in HDR photographed by Claudio Miranda, ASC, along with an exciting presentation on the new camera system by Sony’s Keith Vidger.

Where?

Beyond Pix @Bayshore Stage

2178 Palou Avenue

San Francisco CA 94124

When?

Wednesday evening, May 23rd, 2018

6:15PM – Doors open for check in, refreshments, and networking

7:00-9:00PM – Presentations

All are welcome, but RSVPs are mandatory.

How?

Please RSVP with “Sony Venice SF” in subject line to: [email protected]

Anything Else?

DCS has an Events Calendar that’s worth keeping an eye on, not just for DCS events but for a variety of other worldwide industry shindigs, hoe-downs, clambakes, and hootenannies.

Disclosure: I’m a DCS member, but I get no compensation for posting this, more’s the pity.

