Visit VENICE… in San Francisco!

See Sony’s 6K FF VENICE cine camera at Beyond Pix on May 23rd

By Adam Wilt May 07, 2018 Events, Production

The Digital Cinema Society is coming to San Francisco on May 23rd to showcase Sony’s latest digital cinema camera, the large-format VENICE.

Sony VENICE cameraWhat?

VENICE is a Full-Frame 6K camera with over 15 stops of dynamic range, eight built-in ND filters (!) and a five-second boot time. VENICE supports a wide range of formats from Full-Frame to Super 35, including three Anamorphic aspect ratios and Surround View.

You’ll see VENICE footage in HDR photographed by Claudio Miranda, ASC, along with an exciting presentation on the new camera system by Sony’s Keith Vidger.

Where?

Beyond Pix @Bayshore Stage
2178 Palou Avenue
San Francisco CA 94124

When?

Wednesday evening, May 23rd, 2018
6:15PM – Doors open for check in, refreshments, and networking
7:00-9:00PM – Presentations

All are welcome, but RSVPs are mandatory.

How?

Please RSVP with “Sony Venice SF” in subject line to: [email protected]

Anything Else?

DCS has an Events Calendar that’s worth keeping an eye on, not just for DCS events but for a variety of other worldwide industry shindigs, hoe-downs, clambakes, and hootenannies.

 

 

Disclosure: I’m a DCS member, but I get no compensation for posting this, more’s the pity.


Getting Started with HitFilm Pro – Lesson 1 – Welcome

Profile Picture
Adam Wilt
PVC Staff
Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas,…

