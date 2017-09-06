Two of Lionsgate’s over-the-top (OTT) offerings, the Laugh Out Loud comedy service and the Tribeca Shortlist streaming service for movie lovers, have Vimeo’s technology behind.

Vimeo announced today that its state-of-the-art video technology will help power the two of Lionsgate’s over-the-top (OTT) offerings mentioned above. The technology support kicked off last month with the launch of LOL, a mobile first, multi-platform comedy streaming service with custom content delivered daily across LOL’s app, website and social media platforms.

“We’re thrilled to announce this technology relationship with Lionsgate. Both companies share a common goal of providing high-quality content to audiences,” said Kathleen Barrett, General Manager, Vimeo OTT. “The relationship between content provider and consumer is becoming more important than ever, and we’re proud to be part of the movement connecting audiences with content while delivering seamless viewing experiences through our powerful technology platform.”

“We’re very pleased with the support that Vimeo’s advanced technology has already provided, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to help power Laugh Out Loud and Tribeca Shortlist as we grow our audience and subscriber base,” said Julie Uhrman, Lionsgate Executive Vice President & General Manager OTT ventures.

Lionsgate’s suite of OTT ventures includes:

Laugh Out Loud Network – Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform network featuring original programming from comedy superstar Kevin Hart, stand-up legends and globally-recognized digital influencers. LOL uses Vimeo’s flexible API and SDK technologies.

Tribeca Shortlist – Tribeca Shortlist is a movie streaming service updated monthly by movie lovers with personal movie recommendations from actors, directors, influencers, and more. Tribeca Shortlist is available on the web, mobile and through your Roku, AppleTV, SlingTV and Amazon Channels. Tribeca Shortlist is using Vimeo’s OTT out-of-the-box solution.

Vimeo provides an all-in-one OTT technology solution—from white-label apps to flexible monetization tools— for businesses to create custom video experiences across all major platforms and connected devices. Vimeo currently powers over 500 partner subscription services and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. For more information, visit ott.vimeo.com.

Founded in 2004 and based in New York City, Vimeo empowers creators to tell exceptional stories and connect with their audiences and communities. Home to more than 60 million registered users and viewers in over 150 countries, Vimeo provides a powerful platform to host, share and sell videos in the highest quality possible.

