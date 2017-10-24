The new Mevo Plus camera is another step on Vimeo’s path to deliver the most premium live streaming experience and the most complete video solution in the market.

The Mevo Plus, an all-new edition of Livestream’s pocket-sized live event camera, comes with enhancements to the critically-acclaimed Mevo camera, delivering faster data transmission speeds, increased range of use, stronger Wi-Fi performance, reduced network interference, and improved stability. Thanks to the new integrations resulting from Vimeo’s acquisition of Livestream, users of the Mevo Plus Mevo, and Studio software are able to instantly stream to their Vimeo Live accounts, allowing for a seamless and high-quality experience.

The launch of first integrations and of the new camera follow the deal, announced in September and finalized on October 18th, through which Vimeo acquired Livestream. Together, Vimeo and Livestream are positioned to deliver the most premium live streaming experience and the most complete video solution in the market for business, organizations and professional creators.

“The past month has been incredibly affirming: Vimeo and Livestream are united in our commitment to democratize the storytelling process and give more creators access to capabilities that were previously limited to a select few,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo. “Mevo Plus is a remarkable tool that puts the power of a TV studio in your pocket, and is the first camera that integrates directly with the Vimeo platform. We are excited to launch deeper integrations in the coming months that will make live event production infinitely easier.”

Mark Kornfilt, GM of Live, continued, “As livestreaming continues to explode, millions of consumers are focused on upping their livestreaming output and production value to capture and share the live events that matter most to them. With the enhancements to Mevo Plus and our first integrations, we provide both the tools and reliability to deliver the ultimate live experience. We’re excited about what this means for our customers and those who may be exploring livestreaming for the first time.”

Winner of Videomaker’s Best of CES 2016 Spotlight Award and Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2016 – Best of Photography, the original Mevo was launched during the infancy of the livestreaming movement and offered a compelling value proposition to creators: the power and capabilities of a multi camera production studio available to anyone. Mevo Plus continues to feature a 150 degree all glass lens and 4K Sony sensor that enables the simple yet powerful app to control up to nine virtual HD cameras simultaneously. Now, with an enhanced wi-fi chip offering over 100 feet of range, and the ability to instantly and easily edit a video in real-time, Mevo Plus has been re-engineered for faster and stronger performance.

Highlighted features of Mevo Plus include:

Instantly stream to any platform: Mevo Plus users will be able to instantly stream to Vimeo Live and Livestream, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Mevo Plus will include all recent Mevo software updates including features such as electronic image stabilization, Full HD 1080p streaming, and 4K recording, making it one of the most versatile video cameras available.

Upgraded hardware: A powerful new 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip combined with Bluetooth 4.1 deliver top of the line wireless connectivity. Mevo Plus users will have significantly more versatility for their broadcasts with over 100 feet of range, more than 5X the first generation Mevo camera. The introduction of 2×2 MIMO antennas allow for faster data transmission speeds, strengthened connectivity in noisy environments and increased connection range.

Live editing tools: In-app editing tools give Mevo Plus users the ability to cut, pan, and zoom between multiple live shots, delivering the same storytelling capabilities used in professional live TV productions. Sophisticated face detection and advanced scene analysis power Autopilot mode, which chooses the most interesting shot and edits the stream for the user.

Mevo Plus is available for purchase in the U.S. at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, Adorama, and getmevo.com, for the suggested retail price of $499.99. The first generation Mevo will continue to be available while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

