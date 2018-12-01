There’s no shortage of editing and video processing out there, but the limitations and complications of many of these tools have caused endless frustrations for users of all levels. Being able to process footage, transcode 4K video and easily edit and backup all of this content often requires utilizing more than one software tool, or in-depth knowledge of a single tool. Thankfully, there’s an easier approach to accomplish all of these tasks and more, and others have already talked about how it can and should be your one-stop shop.

VideoProc is a one-stop video processing tool which assists both video professionals and amateurs to transcode, resize, edit and adjust 4K HD videos from cameras a fully GPU-accelerated speed. It also offers ideal solutions to download online videos from 1,000+ sites, digitize DVD collections and record webcam/screen at the same time. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, VideoProc helps you edit HD and 4K videos in a streamlined workflow.

That editing help includes cut, crop, and merge effects that are incredibly easy to use and allow you to polish your footage. You can process and touch up your large HD / 4K footages from GoPro, DJI, smartphones, etc. in an easy and non-destructive way. Their intuative interface makes video processing incredibly easy.

Never been easier to process 4K/HD Footage

4K files are bound to poor compatibility, large file size, system freezing in post-production and the like. We dig deeper than ever before to build this “one size fits all” video processing software powered by Level-3 Hardware Acceleration technology. Both video professionals and amateurs can easily process/edit 4K HD footages from DSLR camera, GoPro, DJI drone or iPhone, with 47X realtime faster speed and low CPU usage. Plus, it combines multiple video functions, so you don’t need to install a pile of extra programs.

“VideoProc has almost all users’ needs covered related to video processing with fluid experience – it is a future product and the beginning of our following plans.” – Jack Han, founder of Digiarty Software

Cutting a video and chopping away unwanted segments is incredibly simple while cropping your footage to meet the aspect ratio requirement of YouTube uploading, widescreen playback, etc. is incredibly intuitive. VideoProc also has diverse subtitle features: enable, disable or export subtitle, choose subtitle (language) track, add (hardcode or softcode) external subtitle files (.ass, .ssa, .srt) to videos, search subtitles online for movies and TV episodes.

Effects allow users to apply preset visual effects and filters, while quick moulds can be applied to artify and stylize your videos. The merge features of VideoProc allow you to merge several video fragments like MP4, MKV, AVI, MOV into a single H264 file. The unique “MKV Multi-Track” feature will even allow you to combine multiple video /audio/subtitle tracks in one MKV file.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, VideoProc helps you edit HD and 4K videos in a streamlined workflow with easy to use but powerful tools that allow you to:

Stabilize video

Fix fisheye

Remove Noise

Make GIF

Add Watermark

MakeMKV

Create M3U8

VideoProc works with any video you shot with GoPro, DJI, iPhone, Android, camcorder, or any other 4k cameras (DSLR or mirrorless). It also supports downloading videos and music from YouTube (VeVo), Facebook, Dailymotion, Vimeo and over 1000 other online video sites and convert the downloaded videos to MP3, AAC, MP4, MOV, AVI, etc for playback on mobile devices with ease.

The screen recorder is another aspect of VideoProc that can simplify things for users. It can become your go-to tool to record gameplay, presentations, webinars, Skype call, streaming video, and create vlogging, screencasts, podcasts, software reviews and video instructions, making it easy to interact with your audiences and teammates.

VideoProc’s interface is designed to be extremely straightforward and easy to learn. The learning curve is relatively low, but the complete guide on how to edit, cut, trim, merge, adjust videos, convert formats and compress 4K videos with VideoProc is readily available.

Available for Windows & Mac, VideoProc is available to download for free, but there are also annual and lifetime license options.

Was This Post Helpful: