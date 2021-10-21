Future Moments released VideoMaster 2.0 for iOS 15 and Mac OS, a tool for mobile content creators, one more of the company’s apps that have received major updates within the past 2 months.

The first mobile audio production tool for video to deliver instant audio post production for mobile content creators has just received an update: VideoMaster 2.0 for iOS 15 and now Mac OS!

Introduced as the mobile content creation industry’s first and only mobile audio production app that delivers an instant audio post production experience for mobile content creators, VideoMaster 2.0 is now also available for Mac OS desktop at no additional cost to users, so content creators who begin projects on their mobile devices can easily finish them on the desktop.

With this release Future Moments continues the trend set recently with other of the company’s apps, MicSwap Multitrack, AudioMaster and VideoVerb Pro for iOS, also made available to Mac OS users, extending to the desktop apps that were only used with mobile devices like iPhones and iPads. The desktop versions will automatically be available to them for download onto their Mac devices from the App Store.

VideoMaster offers a 6-Band audio equalizer, volume boost and an extensive library of presets within a single mobile app that enables content creators to measurably improve audio fidelity of video sequences captured on their iOS devices. VideoMaster is designed for filmmakers, Youtubers, vloggers, Instagram creators, Tiktok creators, musicians, voiceover artists, and podcasters, and is the video sibling to Future Moments’ AudioMaster app.

Features, Free trial and prices

Key new features in VideoMaster 2.0 include:

Thoroughly tested and ready for iOS 15 and all new Apple devices;

Ability to create a personal library of custom EQ settings;

Improved built in presets with fuller sound;

Available at no additional cost on any Mac OS desktop through the App Store.

Additional features in VideoMaster include:

Fully adjustable 6-Band Equalizer;

Ability to adjust the Frequency, Gain and Q;

Tap Numeric Box to type exact freq, Gain or Q;

Ability to extract the audio from video;

Mute the audio in your video;

Save as original size or compress for sharing;

Easily compare enhanced audio to your original video;

Press and hold an EQ or Preset module to bypass it;

Never overwrites original files.

VideoMaster 2.0 is available immediately from the App Store as a free download, with flexible subscription plans available for unlimited access to features. Subscription plans are offered for monthly, six month, or annual payments:

Monthly: $4.99

Six Month: $9.99

Annual: $14.99

Follow the link to download a free trial version of VideoMaster.

As noted above, last month Future Moments also announced they had extended several of their mobile audio production apps to Mac OS, marking a significant step forward for aspiring and professional content creators and musicians who rely on mobile devices as part of their audio content creation workflow. Whether they be mobile filmmakers, journalists, podcasters, voice-over artists or musicians, now users can easily extend their mobile workflows to the desktop.