Designed to instantly enhance audio for mobile content creators, the new AudioFix 2.0 introduces a new code base, tested to ensure compatibility and optimal performance with Apple iOS 15 release.

Less than a week ago Future Moments announced that three more of their signature mobile audio production apps for iOS were also made available to Mac OS content creators: MicSwap Multitrack, AudioMaster and VideoVerb Pro. Now the company announces the release of AudioFix 2.0, its mobile audio production app designed to boost, mute, denoise or even extract audio from video sequences.

With this new release, Future Moments is extending AudioFix for iOS to the Mac OS desktop at no additional cost to users, so content creators who begin projects on their mobile devices can easily finish them on the desktop. This represents a significant step forward for aspiring and professional content creators and musicians who rely on mobile devices as part of their audio content creation workflow. Whether they be mobile filmmakers, journalists, podcasters, voice-over artists or musicians, now users can easily extend their mobile workflows to the desktop.

AudioFix 2.0 key features

AudioFix 2.0 introduces a new code base, thoroughly tested to ensure compatibility and optimal performance with the newest Apple iOS 15 release. Additionally, a new audio engine introduced improved filtering for even higher sound quality and an improved limiter to ensure fuller sound and brighter tones at higher registers. AudioFix also includes a number of filters that can be applied in real-time to instantly enhance and repair audio, including:

Volume Booster

Hard Wind Removal

Mild Wind Removal

Mild Hiss Removal

Strong Hiss Removal

Live Music Enhancer

Audio Fix (Mild, Medium, Strong and Ultra) Provides a thorough denoising of lows and highs topped off with a subtle sound enhancement.

Silence

Audio Smoother

AudioFix 2.0 is available immediately from the App Store and is priced at $19.99 USD. To download a free trial version of AudioFix, please visit here. AudioFix is also available for Android.