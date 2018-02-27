VEGAS Movie Studio 15: VEGAS Pro for everyone

MAGIX released VEGAS Movie Studio 15, the newest version of its NLE based on core technology and features of the award-winning VEGAS Pro.

By Jose Antunes February 27, 2018 News, Post Production, Pro Photo

Announced as the most powerful two-in-one solution for video and audio editing in its segment, VEGAS Movie Studio 15 offers an interface that experienced users can customize.

Since MAGIX acquired the VEGAS Pro and VEGAS Movie Studio product lines from Sony that the company’s developments teams in the United States and Germany have worked on solutions moving both families forward, with the aim to offer users, both amateurs and professionals, tools suited to their needs.

The new VEGAS Movie Studio, which reaches version number 15, is a sign of the investment MAGIX made in development.  Although designed for a different public, it is still based on the core technology and features of the award-winning VEGAS Pro, which helps to make this update of VEGAS Movie Studio a tool able to , says MAGIX, “deliver professional results with minimal effort”.  4k video editing and hardware acceleration improvements (support for Nvidia and Intel’s Quick Sync Video) bring, says MAGIX, “top-level standards of video excellence and speed, whilst the new HEVC support allows users to significantly compress large video content while maintaining perfect quality.”

One of the immediately evident features is the new user interface, which presents all the tools in a logical and modern fashion. For beginners it helps to define the best workflow, while experienced users will appreciate the fact that the user interface is now fully customizable. Firstly, a new “hamburger menu” button has been added, giving users the power to decide which button set should be visible in each window. The most noticeable update from the previous version is a logical, modern docking window behavior and control that allows users to arrange the workspace to individual workflows. You can even select between dark or light shades of interface background color according to preference.

For the beginners, a Quick Start dashboard has been added to guide with step-by-step instructions for video production, making it even easier to get started. An integrated ‘Show-Me-How’ tutorial feature that already exists from previous versions is still there to help. On top, new features like picture-in-picture scenes, freeze frames and split-screen sequences provide a professional look-and-feel to the video with just a few clicks on the storyboard. YouTubers or Vloggers will love the sharing-workflow-automation feature, now with improved file format support including iPhone video files.

“With the new VEGAS Movie Studio 15 we bring the powerful technology and high efficiency of VEGAS Pro to everyone who wants to make best-quality videos with minimal efforts,” says Gary Rebholz, VEGAS product owner.”

The new VEGAS Movie Studio 15 is available in three versions, the Standard, Platinum  and Suite, priced at $49.99, $79.99 and $139.99, respectively. For advanced users, the Suite version additionally offers iZotope RX Elements to achieve high-quality sound, as well as film effects coming from HitFilm and Boris FX.

 


Explore 8K with Panavision at SXSW 2018

Alexa 65 shows that large format TV makes a difference in “Altered Carbon”

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

