Announced recently here at ProVideo Coalition, the brand new standalone version of Edit’Share’s Flow MAM software, designed for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, Storage DNA and Amazon S3, is available for download. Pricing starts at USD $19 per user, per month and will be available through month, year and multi-year subscriptions as well as outright licenses.

If you’re curious about the program, though, there is another option, if you’re one of the first to apply. Edit Share announced recently that “the first 100 eligible beta applicants will have the opportunity to try the all new storage independent version of Flow for 100 days free of charge and provide feedback. Approved applicants will have unrestricted access to all modules, technical support, and private forums at no cost.”

EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, AQC and media management solutions, invites the post production community to test the next generation of its media asset management platform. For the first time, any broadcast or production facility can install Flow MAM on top of any storage pool. At the core of Flow lie several workflow engines that enable collaboration through Ingest, Search, Review, Logging, Editing and Delivery, alongside a powerful workflow automation engine for automating tasks such as transcoding and delivery. Flow’s award-winning remote workflow features also provide the ability to review content remotely, as well as edit content on a timeline with voice-over and effects from anywhere in the world.

As a fully software defined MAM platform, Flow has been, according to the company, “completely re-engineered to maximize the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations.”

Follow the link for more information about Flow and to join the beta program.