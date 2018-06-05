News

Try EditShare’s Flow free for 100 days

Launched recently, the Flow MAM software, designed for non-EditShare storage environments, can now be tested by the post production community.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes June 05, 2018

Try EditShare’s Flow free for 100 days

The first 100 eligible beta applicants will have the opportunity to try the all new storage independent new version of Flow, from EditShare, for 100 days free of charge and provide feedback.

Announced recently here at ProVideo Coalition, the brand new standalone version of Edit’Share’s Flow MAM software, designed for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, Storage DNA and Amazon S3, is available for download. Pricing starts at USD $19 per user, per month and will be available through month, year and multi-year subscriptions as well as outright licenses.

If you’re curious about the program, though, there is another option, if you’re one of the first to apply. Edit Share announced recently that “the first 100 eligible beta applicants will have the opportunity to try the all new storage independent version of Flow for 100 days free of charge and provide feedback. Approved applicants will have unrestricted access to all modules, technical support, and private forums at no cost.”

EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, AQC and media management solutions, invites the post production community to test the next generation of its media asset management platform. For the first time, any broadcast or production facility can install Flow MAM on top of any storage pool.  At the core of Flow lie several workflow engines that enable collaboration through Ingest, Search, Review, Logging, Editing and Delivery, alongside a powerful workflow automation engine for automating tasks such as transcoding and delivery. Flow’s award-winning remote workflow features also provide the ability to review content remotely, as well as edit content on a timeline with voice-over and effects from anywhere in the world.

As a fully software defined MAM platform, Flow has been, according to the company, “completely re-engineered to maximize the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations.”

Follow the link for more information about Flow and to join the beta program.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Moving Metadata Between Avid and Final Cut Pro X

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

EditShare’s Flow MAM released as software-only
NAB Show

EditShare’s Flow MAM released as software-only

The new Flow from EditShare will be available at the end of May, with...
Edit Share unveils QScan AQC at NAB 2018
News

Edit Share unveils QScan AQC at NAB 2018

The new AQC models offers cost-effective solution, an intuitive approach and versatile integration with...
EditShare talks cybercrime prevention at NAB 2018
News

EditShare talks cybercrime prevention at NAB 2018

EditShare will show at 2018 NAB Show how the new XStream EFS Auditing Dashboard...
An in-depth chat with editor Scott Hill about Lightworks
Post Production

An in-depth chat with editor Scott Hill about Lightworks

Lightworks is a powerful NLE that has been around for many years and has...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of