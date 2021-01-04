Started in the Spring of 2020, the Tribeca Talks At Home expands the virtual program from the Tribeca Film Festival, bringing the conversations into your home. Watch the series!

In honor of the 30th anniversary of 1990’s “Awakenings” and in celebration of late legendary neurologist Oliver Sacks, Tribeca Film Festival shares a special edition of Tribeca Talks At Home.

The most recent episode of the Tribeca Talks at Home series is special. The 20-minute video celebrates the 30th anniversary of 1990’s “Awakenings”, in which Robert De Niro put on an extraordinary performance as Leonard Lowe, a man who is “awakened” after spending decades in a coma-like state.

Now, 30 years later, Robert De Niro is revisiting his role for a conversation with Ric Burns, director of the new documentary Oliver Sacks: His Own Life, which traces the life and legacy of famed neurologist Oliver Sacks. (Sacks’ 1973 memoir inspired the acclaimed film.)

De Niro and Burns are joined by Kate Edgar — Sacks’ long-time editor, friend, and colleague — as well as producer Walter Parkes for this must-see episode of Tribeca Talks At Home. Hear about how the film came together and what went down on set, including the time De Niro got his nose broken while filming a scene.

The Tribeca Talks At Home series

Tribeca Talks At Home expands the virtual program from the Tribeca Film Festival, bringing all the conversations into your home, offering anyone, anywhere, with an Internet connection, a front-row seat to Tribeca’s signature Tribeca Talks presented by AT&T. The series offer an of intimate, festival-style Q&As with the creators and stars behind movies and TV shows you’re loving right now — and the ones you’ll be binge-watching in the future.

The Tribeca Talks At Home series, which debuted last Spring, after programming from the annual Tribeca Film Festival went online due to safety precautions around COVID-19, expanded last August, with the introduction of Tribeca Talks At Home: Directors Series, which features groundbreaking filmmakers discussing their careers and highlights during one-on-one conversations with multi-hyphenate peers.

Tribeca Talks At Home: Directors Series is the latest from Tribeca and Squarespace’s partnership to bring inspiring figures from the entertainment industry to audiences in person, and now online during a time when we can’t gather in person. Most recently, the Tribeca Talks podcast series launched this summer featuring audio from Directors Series conversations from past Tribeca Film Festival editions including Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro, Ava DuVernay with Q-Tip, Alejandro González Iñárritu with Marina Abramović and more.

To find more about past and future episodes, visit the webpage dedicated to the Tribeca Talks At Home series. All episodes in the series will be available on Tribeca’s website, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook.