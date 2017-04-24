Transcriptive – A transcription panel coming to Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Digital Anarchy is working on a transcription tool for Premiere Pro

By Scott Simmons April 24, 2017 NAB Show, Post Production

I only spent a few minutes walking the NAB show floor today but a trip by the plugin pavilion and I saw an old manual typewriter in the Digital Anarchy booth. A closer look reveled an upcoming extension panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC called Transcriptive. This tool should go into beta soon and it looks to add a nice little addition to the PPro toolset. It was a few versions ago that Adobe removed the old built-in transcription tool that wasn’t very accurate. Transcriptive will use cloud services (the user will get to choose which service to use with their varying costs) to do the transcription and the Transcriptive tool will be what integrates the transcription back into Premiere.

These modern cloud services are much more accurate than what Adobe had built into the old versions of Premiere. Digital Anarchy is claiming 96% accuracy with good quality audio. If all goes according to plan then buyers of the $249 Transcriptive tool will be able to choose between Speechmatics ($.07 / minute) and IBM’s Watson (which currently offers 1000 minutes free per month). Once the video is transcribed the fun begins in the PPro Transcriptive panel.

Yes it’s a picture of a brochure but you can at least get an idea of the Transcriptive interface.

There will be a number of things that will aid in the often tedious process of working with and cleaning up transcriptions. Things like speaker identification, timecode support, punctuation identification, text search and full Premiere Pro marker support means a lot of options. I love the idea of being able to read the transcription in a panel and then jump right to that part of the clip via the transcription.

If you squint real good you might be able to read a bit more detail about this new tool. Hopefully available soon.

No word on a ship date yet but beta testing will begin soon. Keep an eye on the Digital Anarchy website as more information become available.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Blackmagic Design NAB 2017 Announcements and Updates

Avid enters the FREE NLE market

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

SymplyULTRA, a collaborative workspace

SymplyULTRA, a collaborative workspace

April 25, 2017
Teradek updates Cloud platforms

Teradek updates Cloud platforms

April 25, 2017
ALEXA SXT goes wireless

ALEXA SXT goes wireless

April 24, 2017
  • Christopher S. Johnson

    If it’s good, integrated as claimed above, and works at the project level, clip level, and timeline/sequence level, with clicking on text transporting the play head, then my wallet is open. Please take my money.

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails