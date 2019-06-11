Although Apple omitted it from the WWDC keynote last week, several beta testers of iOS 13 and iPadOS have now confirmed and demonstrated that trackpad and mouse support has finally arrived to both, without need of jailbreaking. This has been something that many people (including me) have requested for a long time. They have also confirmed that it works both via USB or wireless Bluetooth, and can trigger Siri Shortcuts, which are like macros. One proved that it even works with an external monitor with the current leading pro video editing app for iOS, LumaFusion, which I have covered before. Ahead are some embedded videos and my initial comments.

Above, iDP’s Mouse support on iPadOS: This changes everything!

At about 5:20, RocYe begins to demonstrate the LumaFusion video editor.

🔥 Otra pequeña sorpresa de #iPadOS con un teclado de @Logitech_ES destinado a las Smart TV pic.twitter.com/YhTR9Wvwx1 — Ricky Fernández 🎙 (@RickyFernandezR) June 10, 2019

In a Tweet in Castilian (above), Ricky Fernández discovered that his Logitech K600TV (Amazon-US or Amazon-España) keyboard/trackpad is also completely compatible with his iPad running iPadOS beta.

My initial comments

As some of the creators clarify in the videos, this is still beta, and very likely to be polished by Apple before final release of the iOS 13 and iPadOS in the fall (autumn) (Northern Hemisphere of Planet Earth). The prior lack of trackpad/mouse support on iOS has been the reason why many people have rejected the possibility of using an iPad (Pro) instead of a traditional laptop, especially on a large external monitor (Chromebooks have supported this for years). Now that trackpad/mouse support and proper external hard drive support are now here in iOS and iPadOS (for beta testers) and coming soon (for the rest of us), the remaining three questions we must all ask ourselves are:

Are your favorite apps already available for iOS/iPadOS (or is there an alternative app you’d consider)? Some may consider using LumaFusion instead of their current application on a conventional computer. Others might consider Premiere Rush. I personally would need my favorite multitrack audio app, Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), to exist for iPadOS before I’d consider it. Is the largest iPad Pro large enough (in screen size—The current maximum is 12.9 inches) for you to use it when you are not connected to a large monitor? For those of us who have traditionally preferred a pure matte display even when not connected to an external monitor, will the premium Paperlike screen protector (Amazon) be good enough?

