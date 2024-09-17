Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Quick fix – when drag and drop go to the wrong tracks

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Quick fix - when drag and drop go to the wrong tracks 9

Right-click the left side of your timeline and choose Default Sources

Profile Picture
Jeff Greenberg
September 17, 2024
Comment

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Quick fix - when drag and drop go to the wrong tracks 10

Your timeline has blue lights on the left and right sides (V1, A1, etc.). The ones on the left side represent the tracks of a source clip. That would be any clip you touch in the Project or the clip in the Source Monitor.

To understand this, load a clip with audio on your source monitor and examine the lights on your timeline.

There should be video and audio patches on the left.  

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Quick fix - when drag and drop go to the wrong tracks 11

These dictate where clips go to the timeline, whether you drag and drop or use common editing styles like insert and overwrite.

If you turn off the audio tracks, video clips come in as you drag them without audio. If they’re patched to different timeline tracks (e.g., V1 and A3), as you drag a clip into the V1 track, the audio will go to A3.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Quick fix - when drag and drop go to the wrong tracks 12

The simplest solution here is to reset them to the default source assignment. Right-click on the Left side of the timeline and choose Default Source Assignment.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Quick fix - when drag and drop go to the wrong tracks 13

A quick fix when clips don’t go to the tracks you want!

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Adobe Premiere adobe premiere pro Tool Tip Tuesday

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like