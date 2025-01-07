Welcome to Tooltip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideoCoalition.

If you’ve ever wanted to adjust certain Effect Controls like the position, scaling, rotation, crop, or some other parameters of multiple clips at the same time, You would have to make the adjustment on one clip and Copy from that clip, select the other clips you wanted to change then choose to Edit > Paste Attributes … (or use a keyboard shortcut) to paste those different parameters to more than one clip at a time. While that’s certainly still a very viable way in which to do this operation, the new Properties panel has added another option to adjusting clip effect controls.

You find the Properties Panel under Window > Properties.

Take a close look at the image above. You can see I have selected four clips in the timeline. The Legacy effects control panel on the left shows multiple clips selected, and I am unable to access any of the effect parameters because I have more than one clip selected.

With the Properties panel on the right, it gives me access to all of the controls for all four clips. You can see I have applied a 126% scale as well as 20% left and right crops to all four of those clips at once.

If you select multiple clips that have different Effect Control parameters, those differences will also be reflected in the Properties panel. In this image above, I have selected five clips instead of four, and the fifth clip did not have a scale or cropping applied. Instead of showing me a percentage, the Properties panel just shows me a – to let me know some clips in my selection has different values for those parameters.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.