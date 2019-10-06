Remember the SuperMeet? Those great filmmaking events that were a stable of Tuesday night of NAB for many, many years in Las Vegas? And they would occasionally have SuperMeets elsewhere in the world? SuperMeet big farewell at NAB 2019 but the name and the event is going to live on as a new SuperMeet will be born on Friday, November 15 in Boston. It will run in conjunction with the Keyframes Conference and even has a new partner with Future Media Concepts. And it won’t be the first Boston SuperMeet either. You know Future Media as they put on NAB Post|Production World every year in addition to other conferences throughout the year. Speaking of NAB, NAB New York happens next week (October 16 and 17) and if you happen to hit the Post|Production Conference NYC then drop by any of my classes and say hello.

SuperMeets are always fun events full of great learning and some amazing raffle prizes. My best SuperMeet memories are in the networking and friendly chats I would have before, during and after the event. The vendor area always seemed much more laid back than the NAB show floor. It’s the notorious 2011 NAB SuperMeet that will live in infamy as it was the one where Apple took over the event and unveiled Final Cut Pro X. The SuperMeet was also the place where Blackmagic gave away many $30,000 Resolve Advanced panels over the years. There have always been very generous vendors donating tons of raffle prizes so they are all to be thanked.

I doubt I’ll make it to the Boston SuperMeet but if you plan to attend here’s the cost. Use the promo code PVCVIP to get $5 off your ticket cost.

$10 Industry/General Admission* | $7 Students/Faculty w/ ID*

*Includes 2 raffle tickets & 1 Drink | Comp Light Food & Cash Bar

Goodie bag featuring Pro Sound Effects free downloads & more

Extra Raffle Tickets $2 per ticket or 3 for $5

Hit the SuperMeet.com website and get registered! The full press release is below.

Future Media Conferences and SuperMeet, LLC proudly announce the return of the SuperMeets with the Boston SuperMeetUp! this November. This event launches the next generation of SuperMeet community events and celebrates New England’s production and post-production communities and leading tech companies that provide the tools content creators use every day. The SuperMeetUp! takes place on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Empire Ballroom at the Courtyard Downtown Hotel in Boston, MA. It is co-located with the Keyframes Conference. Early bird tickets are on sale online only now for $10, or $7 for students and faculty at http://supermeet.com.

The SuperMeetUp! brings together a wide range of creatives and professionals, from Adobe, Avid, DaVinci Resolve and Final Cut Pro X editors to video gurus, digital and VR filmmakers and content creators. Take this opportunity to not only learn about the latest technology trends but to network and share industry news and opportunities in a social setting that is both educational, exciting and fun!

The focus is on relationships and community – vital to fostering engaging digital storytelling and media content creation. Attendees get the chance to mingle with their peers and interact with and get questions answered from leading tech companies on creative tools they use in their daily workflows.

SuperMeetUp! attendees are automatically in the running to win awesome prizes from our sponsors! Past prizes at SuperMeet events have included prizes from Blackmagic Design, CoreMelt, iZotope, LumaForge, Frame.io, Intelligent Assistance, Atomos, Adobe, Avid, BorisFX, HP, iOgrapher, Pond5, Other World Computing, RE:Vision Effects, Red Giant, Digital Anarchy and more! You can purchase additional raffle tickets at the event to increase your chances of winning.

“Future Media Conferences is pleased to have teamed up with the SuperMeet to bring its expertise and followers to this important industry series of events. We look forward to providing fun, enriching content and networking opportunities for the creative professional,” says Ben Kozuch, President, Co-founder, Future Media Conferences.

“Moving forward with Future Media Conferences allows a thrilling, fresh approach to continue SuperMeets with an eye on the future,” says Daniel Bérubé, Manager, Executive Producer, SuperMeets, LLC. “I’m excited to bring passion and dedication to evolve and grow SuperMeets to best serve our community on both sides of the aisle, creating value for the audience we foster and the businesses and organizations we engage within Boston and beyond.”

Follow the SuperMeetUp! closely as we build the program and announce sponsors and prizes for the event!

The early bird fee to attend the Boston SuperMeetUp! is $10 or $7 for students and faculty. Online-only registration fee includes two complimentary raffle tickets and one drink ticket. A cash bar and light snacks will be available.

The SuperMeet will be back with a strong presence at the NAB Show 2020 in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020 and is the ultimate event for creatives to foster community, interaction, fresh ideas, decisive collaboration, and empowerment.

For more information and to register, please visit http://supermeet.com.

