Charlie also brings us along as he reflects on his passion for cinematography and prop making. He discusses the significance of HD cameras and how he utilized his still photography portfolio to land documentary work. Technology has revolutionized the creative industry and Charlie explores this theme, emphasizing the role of equipment and portfolio reels in seizing opportunities. Also, hear about his unique experiences on set at Saturday Night Live, working with different lenses and cameras to achieve varying looks.
Towards the end, Charlie shares some wisdom, touching on topics such as the best and worst pieces of advice he has received, dealing with car impoundment, and the importance of trustworthiness. We also examine the distinct challenges comedy production presents compared to dramatic production, taking a closer look at the work of Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, creators of The Other Two. Listen in for Charlie’s thoughts on filming techniques, VFX considerations, and how tech scouting and pre-lighting can create the desired ambiance for a scene. You won’t want to miss this exciting journey into the world of cinematography and the creative industry.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
