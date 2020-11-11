The Mac begins its transition to Apple Silicon with 3 new models

Yesterday, I attended Apple’s online press conference where the company unveiled its new ultra-powerful SoC (System on a Chip) called the M1. At the same time, Apple unveiled three new Mac computer models, two laptops and one standalone box computer, where we are free to bring our own display, keyboard and pointing device. All three of these new Mac models are powered by some version of the M1 SoC. For those unfamiliar, SoC modules generally include a central processing unit (CPU), RAM memory, input/output ports and secondary storage – all on a single substrate or microchip, the size of a coin. Ahead I’ll summarize what’s revolutionary and what’s still obsolete in these new Apple Silicon-powered Mac computers.

M1 SoC highlights of amazing feats

Apple’s new M1 SoC contains an 8-core processor and 16 billion transistors.

NOTE: Because Apple is a US-based company, this “billion” nomenclature is almost certainly the short-scale billion, with only nine zeros (i.e. 16 000 000 000), not the long-scale billion with twelve zeros (i.e. 16 000 000 000 000), used historically in UK English (before 1974) and still used in many other countries and languages.

Together with the latest Big Sur version of macOS, M1-powered computers are the first to run both macOS apps as well as iOS and iPadOS apps. Big Sur’s official version number is 11, making it the first palindromic macOS version.

M1 is extremely power-efficient, offering three times (3x) performance per watt, according to its creator. During its presentation, Apple specifically stated that with the M1, Final Cut Pro X runs six times (6x) faster the speed of prior Apple laptops. Apple also says that M1’s integrated graphics offers the best of both worlds, meaning that it was the power of dedicated graphics with all of the efficiency of going inboard.

My last comment about the M1 SoC will be at the end of this article: Why the 16GB RAM limitation?

MacBook Air with M1 and 13.3” display: What’s nice and what’s still missing?

The most important thing that’s new in the MacBook Air is the M1. Other nice things include:

Force Touch trackpad

P3 wide color gamut on internal display

Keyboard option for Spanish ISO even in the United States when ordering via Apple.com

Touch ID (instead of a password) to unlock the computer, use Apple Pay, open password-protected documents or make purchases via the Apple TV app

Thunderbolt 3

USB 4

So what’s still missing in the MacBook Air with M1 and 13.3” display?

Matte screen option (“antiglare”) for our health and ergonomics. All other major laptop manufacturers offer matte in their business laptops (except when the customer demands touchscreen, which is not offered by these new Mac computers anyway), including CTL, HP, Lenovo and MSI. (See this article). Apple thankfully has reprised the matte option it in its flagship external display and in the 27” iMac (with Intel processor). Why not in MacBook?

Mini LED display (see this article)

Onboard LTE option via SIM slot or eSIM is still missing. Many business laptop manufacturers offer this, including CTL Chromebooks and Lenovo business laptops. Apple offers this option in iPad and iPad Pro, so why not in MacBook?

The webcam is still 720p in the latest and greatest MacBook Air with M1 in 2020. What’s up with that, Apple?

MacBook Pro with M1 and 13.3” display: What’s nice and what’s still missing?

The most important thing that’s new in the MacBook Pro 13.3” is the M1. Other nice things include:

Force Touch trackpad

P3 wide color gamut on internal display

Keyboard option for Spanish ISO even in the United States when ordering via Apple.com

Touch ID (instead of a password) to unlock the computer, use Apple Pay, open password-protected documents or make purchases via the Apple TV app

Thunderbolt 3

USB 4

So what’s still missing in the MacBook Pro with M1 and 13.3” display?

Matte screen option (“antiglare”) for our health and ergonomics. All other major laptop manufacturers offer matte in their business laptops (except when the customer demands touchscreen, which is not offered by these new Mac computers anyway), including CTL, HP, Lenovo and MSI. (See this article). Apple thankfully has reprised the matte option it in its flagship external display and in the 27” iMac (with Intel processor). Why not in MacBook Pro?

Mini LED display (see this article)

Onboard LTE option via SIM slot or eSIM is still missing. Many business laptop manufacturers offer this, including CTL Chromebooks and Lenovo business laptops. Apple offers this option in iPad and iPad Pro, so why not in MacBook Pro?

The webcam is still 720p in the latest and greatest MacBook Pro with M1 in 2020. What’s up with that, Apple?

Mac Mini with M1, the libertarian Mac

The Mac Mini has always been Apple’s standalone box computer, where we are free to bring our own display, keyboard and pointing device.

The most important thing that’s new in the new Mac Mini is the M1. Other nice things include:

HDMI 2.0

Lower price than before

RJ-45 port for Gigabit Ethernet

Thunderbolt 3

USB 4

I can’t think of anything to criticize about the Mac Mini with M1.

Why the 16GB RAM limitation with the M1, and why it may not matter to you?

To answer this question, please read Barry Collins article in Forbes, entitled:

After you read it, you’ll likely conclude that it doesn’t matter to you.

Thanks to Jeff Taylor of Beaker Films for sending me a link to the above mentioned article.

Please also see Scott Simmons’ article

In Scott Simmons’ article in ProVideo Coalition, he covers different details than I do:

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!