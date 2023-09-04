In this engaging discussion, we also turn our attention to film aesthetics and technical considerations. Luke and I analyze the task of an HOD in crafting a memorable visual experience and the strategic use of tools to manipulate an image. We also revisit popular films from yesteryears and the color palettes they used to capture the essence of their era. Our conversation also touches upon the genius of directors like Brian De Palma and Martin Scorsese, and the impact of their work on cinema.
Further, we navigate the world of anamorphic lenses, discussing their depth-adding capability and cinematic appeal. We also address the challenges of filming battle scenes and the logistics involved in managing a large number of people on set. As we reflect on the artistry of cinema, we explore the use of soft light and HDR delivery, the subjective nature of HDR, and the crucial role movie theaters play in delivering the perfect visual experience. So, tune in for an insightful journey into the world of television and film with Luke Bryant.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now