Connect with Sony Electronics’ B2B group on Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm/ET at the inaugural Sony AV Tech Expo 2021.

Learn how today’s communication platforms are transforming during the Sony AV Tech Expo 2021, a virtual event highlighting an expansive portfolio of AV products from the company.

The Sony AV Tech Expo 2021 is the place to go to discover solutions to meet the challenges of today’s AV applications. Participants will hear about how today’s communication platforms are transforming. The inaugural Sony AV Tech Expo 2021 highlights the business’ expansive portfolio of AV products, including LCD displays, projectors, direct view LED, remote cameras, and AI-based audio tools.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view interactive product demonstrations, gain insights and best practices for integrating and using powerful technology, meet with Sony’s team of experts for live question and answer sessions and network with the AV community. The event will also explore trending topics through thought leadership panels focused on AV and digital signage.

Participants will be among the first to experience the breathtaking and engaging new Crystal LED direct view display, interact with the 100-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR professional display and explore the 10,000 lumen VPL-GTZ380 4K SXRD projector. Attendees will also learn about Sony’s Digital Signage Alliance Partners, including TSItouch, who will be displaying the integrated infrared multi-touch solution for Sony’s 55-inch BZ40H 4K HDR professional display.

The following solutions will be featured at the Sony AV Tech Expo 2021:

How to follow this virtual event

“Over the past year, Sony has announced and brought several significant new AV products and solutions to market,” explained Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Electronics’ Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division. “We mindfully programmed our Sony AV Tech Expo to serve not only as an introduction to these transformative technologies and a platform to further establish our award-winning lineup, but as a way to connect and engage with our valued community. We’re excited to bring AV professionals together to experience our latest offerings while interacting with one another and learning about noteworthy trends and best practices.”

Sony’s first ever AV Tech Expo is a virtual event, following what is a norm these days. Simply register and participate on this online event that goes “live” on your computer. It’s simple: once you register, you’ll get a link to access the event. Sony suggests using the InEvent platform for optimal viewing and adds that the Chrome browser works best, and Internet Explorer – in case you still have it in your computer – is not supported. Disconnect from VPN, close any other open webinar, meeting or chat apps, and you’re ready to go.

Register for the Sony AV Tech Expo 2021

The Sony AV Tech Expo 2021 is, according to Sony, “a one-of-a-kind opportunity to chat and network with your peers from the AV community, members of the Sony team, and our new Digital Signage Alliance Partners.” Here is the event agenda:

JULY 27th – 28th

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM EDT:

Welcome Remarks by Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B for Sony

9:05 AM – 10:45 AM EDT:

Product Seminars with Live Q&A

Join the Sony Product Team as they give 10-minute product demonstrations followed by 10-minutes of Q&A. You’ll hear about Sony’s latest AV technologies and software innovations, including robust new BRAVIA Professional 4K HDR Displays, astonishing new Crystal LED video walls, powerful laser projectors and the latest from our remote control PTZ, POV, and BOX cameras.

10:45 AM EDT – 1:00 PM EDT:

Book a Meeting with Sony Sales or Technical Reps

The team will be on hand so you can start a live chat or book a private meeting.

1:00 PM – 1:05 PM EDT:

Welcome Remarks by Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B for Sony

1:05 PM – 2:45 PM EDT:

Product Seminars with Live Q&A

Join the Sony Product Team as they give 10-minute product demonstrations followed by 10-minutes of Q&A. You’ll hear about Sony’s latest AV technologies and software innovations, including robust new BRAVIA Professional 4K HDR Displays, astonishing new Crystal LED video walls, powerful laser projectors and the latest from our remote control PTZ, POV, and BOX cameras.

2:45 PM – 3:00 PM EDT:

Break

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT (July 27):

Thought Leadership Panel: AV Consultants

Sony’s Rich Ventura will be joined by some of the leading design voices in the AV community, including Randy Tritz Partner & Branch Manager at Shen Milsom & Wilke, Joey D’Angelo President, Joseph D’Angelo and Associates, Keith Yandell, AVISYS AV Practice Manager, and Josh Starkey: Director of Engineering and Programming at SKC Communications to explore trends and new technologies that are re-shaping the industry.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT (July 28):

Thought Leadership Panel: AV Influencers

Sony’s Rich Ventura will be joined by powerful influencers in the AV industry including Ryan J. Cahoy CRO InReality, Tim Albright CEO AVNation, Joyce Caradonna CEO Sightcorp, and Tim Boot Director of Global Marketing at Meyer Sound, to explore trends and uncover opportunities within different segments of this dynamic and ever-changing industry.

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDT

Tech Power Hour

Join the Sony Technical Team as they take you on a deep dive into four mini segments including Hands-free Hybrid Solutions, The Power of Pro Projection, Pro Bravia Web Control UI and Crystal LED: Image Critical Applications. Then join the team back in the product rooms where the conversation can continue.

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EDT:

Explore Product Zones at the Exhibit Hall

Move at your own pace by visiting us in the Exhibit Hall where you’ll experience six unique product zones that will be packed with information. The Sony sales and technical team, as well as our new Alliance Partner Reps, will be on hand to chat and answer any questions you might have. And you might also find a familiar face in your fellow AV friends and colleagues!

Find out more about the Sony AV Tech Expo and register to attend by visiting pro.sony/AVtechexpo. For additional information about Sony’s latest professional AV technologies, please visit pro.sony/avsolutions.