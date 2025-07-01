Drawing on decades of experience behind the camera, acclaimed filmmaker, educator, and industry veteran Jay Holben has released his most ambitious work to date: The Director’s Guide to Everything.

This isn’t just another filmmaking book. The book released by Jay Holben is a full-scale toolkit for directors who want to lead with vision, clarity, and purpose. A comprehensive masterclass for directors at every level, the 600-page book draws on decades of experience behind the camera. In the book Holben delivers an unfiltered, no-nonsense roadmap to mastering the director’s role — from the first conversation in preproduction to the final decisions in post.

With The Director’s Guide to Everything, Holben pulls back the curtain on what it truly means to direct. He covers the language and inner workings of every department — from cinematography to sound, from editing to production design — equipping directors with the tools to collaborate meaningfully across the entire filmmaking ecosystem.

The book is also a candid, passionate meditation on the responsibility of leadership — how to inspire a crew, work with actors, manage creative pressure, and keep a production moving forward without losing the soul of the story.

Inside, readers will find tactical advice for building trust on set, staying focused under real-world pressures like budget and time, and making smarter creative decisions through clearer communication. Holben’s approach is as rigorous as it is human — shaped by hard-earned lessons and a deep love for the process of filmmaking.

Whether the reader is a first-time filmmaker or a seasoned professional looking to sharpen their edge, The Director’s Guide to Everything offers the perspective, vocabulary, and confidence needed to level up as a director.

The Director’s Guide to Everything by Jay Holben includes 600 full color 9” x 6” pages and retails for $119. It is now available exclusively from the publisher for $89.95 at www.adakinpress.com. Adakin Press was created by Jay Holben in 2020, as a new wing of Adakin Productions, when the author was getting ready to release his third book, The Cine Lens Manual, co-authored with Christopher Probst, ASC, and opted to forgo traditional commercial publishing to better control the scope of the book they wanted to release.

Since the release of The Cine Lens Manual in 2022, and American Cinematographer’s Shot Craft in 2023, Adakin Press publications have sold in more than 60 countries around the world and have become a recognized staple of cinematographic education around the globe.