“It’s an essential text for all filmmakers” says Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, while Russell Carpenter, ASC says “is truly invaluable”. It’s “The Cine Lens Manual”, 836 pages to better understand optics choices.

Adakin Press has just released the long-awaited definitive resource on cinema lenses. Co-authored by Jay Holben and Christopher Probst, ASC The Cine Lens Manual is a journey through the world of cinema lenses investigating every possible aspect from the formation of glass to today’s top cinematographic optical tools.

While the camera is what separates cinema from other arts, it’s the lens that makes the whole magic possible, as it allows a scene to be captured by the camera. That’s the reason why many consider that the lens, or the cinema lens to be more precise, is at the heart of filmmaking. As a master chef chooses the ingredients to make a perfect dish, cinematographer’s pick lenses to reach their goals. All aspects of a production are carefully crafted with the intention of being captured by the lens and camera to create a visual story. It’s important to know what different lenses offer, and how best to use them. It’s crucial to know their story!

Since the proliferation of digital cinema cameras, the demand for vintage and contemporary lenses has increased exponentially. Lenses that had fallen into dusty disuse have been revived for a whole new life and manufacturers scramble to introduce new lenses to keep up with demands. Now, more than ever, cinematographers, visual effects artists, camera assistants and filmmakers of all types require a deep understanding of their optics choices.

That’s where this book comes in. The Cine Lens Manual is a comprehensive examination of the art and science of cinema optics. Written in clear, easily-digestible language, and extensively illustrated, The Cine Lens Manual is designed for readers of all levels of experience from novice to expert. This manual is not just for cinematographers, but for all individuals with an interest in the lens — directors, visual effects artists, camera assistants, animators, technical journalists, historians, students, rental house technicians — anyone looking for a deeper understanding of cinema optics. It is unlike anything else that has ever been written on the subject.

836 pages, 140 years of cinema lens history

With more than 60-years of experience between them as cinematographers, technical journalists and educators, authors Jay Holben and Christopher Probst, ASC break down the most complex concepts into easy-to-understand ideas, without requiring a mastery of calculus or physics.

Detailing 300 lens families, this uniquely comprehensive hardback is written for anyone looking for deeper understanding of cinema optics. Its 836 pages cover 140 years of cinema lens history filled with 1500 full-color illustrations including photographs, diagrams, and graphics. Meticulously indexed chapters explore a primer on cinema lenses, introduction to optical design, advanced optical design and early photographic lenses, optomechanical design, evolution of motion picture formats, the history and genealogy of purpose-built cinema lenses, modifying lenses, testing and maintenance.

The chapters in The Cine Lens Manual explore:

A primer on cinema lenses

Introduction to optical design

Investigation of advanced optical design and early photographic lenses

Examination of optomechanical design

Evolution of motion picture formats

History and genealogy of 140 years of purpose-built cinema lenses, detailing more than 300 series

Modifying existing lenses for use in cinema or to creatively custom-tune their performance

Testing and evaluating lenses

Care and maintenance of cinema lenses

“The Cine Lens Manual is my new Bible… engrossing and immensely graspable for all filmmakers” says Reed Morano, ASC, and he is not alone, as. Markus Forderer, ASC, BVK, adds to the comments about the new guide that “I can’t put the book down. It’s brilliant what Holben and Probst have created. This is a must for every cinematographer.”

About the authors

Jay Holben is an independent director and producer in Los Angeles. A former (“recovering”) cinematographer, he is an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers, the chair of the ASC’s Motion Imaging Technology Council’s Lens Committee, and a technical contributing editor for the magazine American Cinematographer. He has authored over 500 articles on the art and science of cinematography and is an international lecturer on the subject as well as serving as a faculty instructor for the Global Cinematography Institute, a school stated by the late Academy Award winning cinematographer, Vilmos Zsigmond, ASC. He is the author of two previous books on cinematography: A Shot in the Dark: A Creative DIY Guide to Cinematic Lighting on (Almost) No Budget and Behind the Lens: Dispatches from the Cinematographic Trenches. He is the director and producer of Before the Dawn.

Christopher Probst, ASC is a working cinematographer and an active member of the American Society of Cinematographers. He is also a self-professed lens junkie and an all-things technical geek. He served as the technical editor of American Cinematographer magazine for over 20 years and has taught/lectured about cinematography for the ASC’s Masterclass, the Camerimage festival and the Global Cinematography Institute.

Best known for his ASC Award nominated work on director David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter, his extensive body of work in music videos spans hundreds of clips for artists such as Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Lana Del Rey, Kelly Clarkson, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Pussycat Dolls, Jay-Z and Muse. (In this arena alone, his work has amassed more than 35 billion views on YouTube.) He has also shot thousands of commercial ads for clients such as Apple, Samsung, FOX Sports, Turkish Airlines, LG, Johnnie Walker, Adidas, Lexus, Mercedes, Infiniti, BMW, and Ford. Probst is also well versed in narrative and has photographed the feature films Detention for Sony Pictures, Fire with Fire, and the sci-fi actioner, Beyond Sky.

To find out more or to purchase The Cine Lens Manual visit www.cinelensmanual.com