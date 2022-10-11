A new eBook from Epic Games, The Broadcast and Live Events Field Guide, by Will Freeman, reveals production-proven tips from some of the most popular studios working with modern technologies.

Epic Games releases the new Broadcast and Live Events Field Guide, 80 pages of tips and case studies, and kick off a week of free online content showcasing how Unreal Engine is used by creatives.

Content producers for sports and esports broadcasts, live concerts, weather reporting, live LED installations, and more are discovering that real-time is the way to go. With its technical flexibility, instant feedback, and responsive content, a real-time workflow with Unreal Engine is giving producers more opportunities to engage and excite their audiences. For those still on the fence, Epic Games has a new FREE eBook: The Broadcast and Live Events Field Guide.

Epic Games talked to producers from the International 10 competition, the Guns N Roses We’re F’N’ Back! tour, the AT&T Discover District, Rocket League and more to find out how they’ve been using Unreal Engine to produce unique experiences that attract and impress viewers. The result is one guide that you can download and keep on your virtual desktop, in the company of previous guides published by Epic Games.

A week of free online content

The Broadcast and Live Events Field Guide includes over 80 pages of production-proven tips from Creative Works London, Disguise, Illuminarium, Moment Factory, Myreze, The Carolina Panthers, The Weather Channel, XR Studios, and others showcasing real-time workflows for live sporting events, concerts, news, AR-enhanced broadcasts, and more. Broadcast and live events have always embraced innovation, experimentation and next-generation technology to boost audience engagement; download the field guide for tips on leveling up your own projects with Unreal Engine.

Epic also launched Broadcast and Live Events: Steal the Show , a week of free online content showcasing how Unreal Engine is used to create engaging experiences, with new content dropping daily through to October 14. Learn how top creatives in broadcast and live events are using Unreal Engine to engage viewers with more compelling stories, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the buildout of the new FOX Sports virtual production studio leveraging real-time systems to deliver AR-enhanced broadcasts. See how Pixomondo, alter ego, William F. White International, and Virtual Production Academy filled a CG stadium with 18,000 dynamic fans driven by Unreal Engine for the Caledon Soccer Club. Stay tuned all week for more real-time content from clients and partners.

Growing popularity of Virtual Production

This week also marks the promotion of Unreal Engine service partners in broadcast and live events. This program, open to partners by invitation only, is designed to give customers access to broadcast and live events service partners who provide the highest level of support, co-development and implementation of Unreal Engine-powered workflows. Currently featuring over sixty partners from around the world covering a wide range of expertise for many industries, the program was developed in response to customer demand for connecting with best in class service partners, and is expanding daily. For more information visit the Unreal Service Partner Program landing page.

These efforts come on the heels of the International Broadcast Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam where Fox Alternative Entertainment was honored with an Innovation Award for Content Creation for Alter Ego, a television talent show in which the performers become avatars, live and in real time. The avatars for the series were built in Unreal Engine by Silver Spoon Animation. The show and award reflect the growing popularity of using augmented reality, XR and virtual production to engage broadcast audiences in new ways.

Log in here to tune into the Broadcast and Live Events: Steal the Show programming and to download the Broadcast and Live Events Field Guide.