Every year the Blue Collar Post Collective surveys editors, assistants and post-production workers across the USA for their BCPC Post Production Rates Survey.

The window to participate in this year’s survey closes on Monday, 10/31 so if you’re in the post-production space and live in the US please click over and participate. As one who doesn’t work in Los Angeles or New York, I think it’s important for other areas of the country to get good representation in this survey so if you’re working outside of those two markets I would especially encourage you to participate.

And if you prefer a nice bitly link there’s one of those too: http://bit.ly/2022ratesurvey.

If you happened to listen to the first edition of our new Alan Smithee Round Table Podcast you probably heard BCPC founder Katie Hinsen talk about the survey and it’s importance in our field. It’s a one of a kind thing and offers a unique glimpse into who is working in post, what they are working on, what their rates are and a number of other important data points. The past surveys are available for anyone to view and digging back a few years shows how things have changed. For example, there is now a bonus question: How often are you working from home?

Of course, that’s a question!