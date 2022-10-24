A new monthly podcast with Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes. On the first episode they chat about BCPC Rate Survey, Metaverse Updates, AI Tech and more

Welcome to episode one of our monthly round table podcast where hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment tech and beyond. In our inaugural episode the gang talks about the Blue Collar Post Collective rate survey, updates to the Metaverse and how it will effect the world of production, AI technology and a fun segment called One Cool Thing where each host talks about one cool thing they learned or found over the past month. Enjoy the episode and if you have a better name for this round table tweet us @ProVideo!

Show notes:

BCPC rate survey: http://bit.ly/2022ratesurvey

AI Links:

A bit about the hosts:

Scott Simmons @editblog

Scott was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

Katie Hinsen @katiehinsen

Katie is an international award-winning film & television executive with credits on over 100 major productions. Her background as a Finishing Artist has allowed her to make waves through Editorial, Color, Engineering, VFX and Leadership. She has spent much of her career focused on the forecasting and implementation of emerging technologies, and is a passionate mentor and advocate for emerging talent.

Michael Kammes @michaelkammes

Michael is the Senior Director of Innovation at Shift Media. He consults on the latest in technology and best practices in the digital media creation and communications space. Specialties: Workflows and Technology in Production and Post Production: Cloud/SaaS, Acquisition, VR/360, HDR, Storage, Asset Management, Automation, Archival, Editorial, Post Audio, Finishing, Encoding/Transcoding, and Distribution.

Michael incorporates this deep knowledge into his technical infotainment series “5 THINGS”, plus various podcasts, panels, and user groups.

Plus, he just really, really, digs Post.

http://5thingsseries.com

http://michaelkammes.com

The Alan Smithee Round Table, and all PVC podcasts, are available wherever you listen to podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more!