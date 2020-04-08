fbpx
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 42: Walter Murch, ACE Answers Questions From You!

The Legendary Editor Answers Questions From The Blue Collar Post Collective

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Art of the Cut Podcast with editor Walter Murch, ACE
Walter Murch, ACE (Left) and Taghi Amirani (right)

On todays episode Steve wraps up his 4 part series with the legendary editor Walter Murch, ACE. In this episode Walter answers questions from the Blue Collar Post Collective group on Facebook. Enjoy the episode!

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


