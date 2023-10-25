On the latest episode of the Alan Smithy podcast, the the regular panel discusses various topics related to the post-production industry. Scott, Michael and Katie also discuss the differences between the NAB and IBC trade shows, with a specific focus on the differences in markets and the success of overseas companies. The use of AI technology in video editing is also highlighted, with a mention of companies like Gray Meta and 12 Labs and their capabilities. Later, the group details the significance of Avid’s new AI features in the technology industry is mentioned, as well as the merger between Shift Media and EditShare.

Among the many cool things discussed this week is the FSI monitor, which has excellent quality and visible edges. The color does not shift no matter where you sit in the room. The network box called 5G Pop allows personalized 5G networks to be set up in just five minutes and provides flexibility in balancing upload and download speeds.

Show Notes

https://www.withollywood.org/2023-award-nominees/

https://editshare.com/editshare-to-merge-with-shift-media/

Stuff from Kaite and Michael at IBC:

Blackmagic Camera app

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/blackmagic-camera/id6449580241

https://twelvelabs.io

https://www.infuse.video

Avid and Avid AI:

https://www.avid.com/press-center/avid-showcases-the-power-of-ai-driven-capabilities-in-media-composer-to-enhance-creative-intelligence/

https://flandersscientific.com/XMP550/

https://www.hhi.fraunhofer.de/en/virtual-reality-experience-eva-umlauf-her-testimony.html

One Cool Thing:

Scott – Runtime iOS app. http://runtimeapp.tv $4.99

Michael – https://ffmpeg.lav.io/

Katie – Anything World https://anything.world/ AI-enabled rigging and animation for game / VFX assets. It goes beyond humanoids to allow for pretty much anything

—

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support