Teradek returns to IBC in 2022 to show its new Bolt solution but also to reveal that it is partnering with Sony to expand camera-to-cloud workflow integrations for newsgathering and file-based production.

Teradek announced at IBC2022 an alignment with Sony Corporation that will provide an integration between Sony’s Camera-Connect-Cloud Portal (C3 Portal) and Teradek’s Prism Flex and Serv 4K.

Sony’s C3 Portal, a camera-to-cloud gateway service designed for professional news gathering and file-based production, will natively integrate with Teradek’s 4K HDR encoding solutions. This “marriage” allows for the expansion of camera-to-cloud workflow integrations for newsgathering and file-based production, according to Teradek.

Any operator will be able to upload video files directly from Sony’s cameras on location to the edit suite using the C3 Portal through Teradek’s encoders. This opens the door for camera crews, editors, producers, and even clients to assist in creating content remotely and in real-time on the cloud.

With this new integration, journalists can effortlessly live stream breaking news to the air, web, and social media simultaneously with sub-second latency. Planning metadata gives teams the assurance that the day’s stories are tagged properly when received by the station.

This marks the second integration between Sony and Teradek, following a file upload linkage from Teradek’s encoders to Sony’s Ci Media Cloud that enables film and broadcast teams to effortlessly review, edit, and deliver proxy files.

“Sony is committed to furthering its range of cloud-based ecosystems to support the growing demand for remote and distributed production. C3 Portal plays an important role as its gateway,” said Jin Yamashita, General Manager of Product Planning, Imaging Products & Solutions Business Group, Sony Corporation. “This integration of Teradek’s solutions and C3 Portal will give creators greater options and flexibility in terms of location and workflow, enabling the production of high quality content with great efficiency. Users will benefit from the ability to implement established tools that are already a trusted part of their workflow.”

Another key feature in this integration is that Teradek devices will automatically detect when the camera is recording, triggering a local recording on the encoder that will instantly be uploaded to Sony’s C3 Portal after the recording finishes.

Prism Flex is Teradek’s tabletop H.264/H.265 encoder/decoder that provides live and point-to-point streaming to any destination in up to 4K HDR. Serv 4K is an all-in-one production streaming solution that unites next-gen hardware with simplified UI to easily manage and share 4K HDR image quality in real-time.

“Teradek is quickly becoming the on-ramp to the cloud for high quality video from Sony’s cameras,” said Manuel de la Serna, Product Manager for Teradek. “This integration enables reliable high-speed uploads to Sony’s cloud from virtually anywhere.”

Sony and Teradek will be presenting technical demonstrations of this workflow at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam from September 9-12. Attendees can see how to perform file uploads from Teradek devices to Sony’s C3 Portal and Sony’s Ci. Visit Teradek at Booth 7.B47 and/or Sony at Booth 13.A10 to find more about the solution.