Tamron announces the launch of the 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2, a fast-aperture telephoto zoom lens for “Nikon Z mount system” full-frame mirrorless cameras on October 23, 2025.

With this announcement of the Nikon Z mount, Tamron is expanding the availability of the highly acclaimed 70-180mm F2.8 VC G2, previously announced in 2023 for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras.

The original Tamron 70-180 mm F/2.8 has been a favourite among Sony shooters since it was first released, and the second-generation G2 version released in 2023 brought substantial improvements that made it an even more compelling choice for both photographers and videographers. Now, Nikon Z mount users can enjoy these same enhancements. The G2 version includes several upgrades, with perhaps the biggest being the introduction of Tamron’s acclaimed VC mechanism, providing effective image stabilization that reduces unintentional camera shake when shooting at longer focal lengths or in challenging lighting conditions.

Here is some more information, shared by Tamron, about the new lens:

Enhanced optical performance and versatility

Besides image stabilization, the new lens features an optical design with 20 elements in 15 groups that boosts image quality across the entire zoom range. The minimum object distance has been reduced to just 0.3m at the wide end, allowing users to enjoy tele-macro photography with dramatic bokeh effects and creative close-up compositions previously impossible with telephoto zooms.

Autofocus is designed to be quiet yet extremely fast and accurate, powered by Tamron’s linear focus engine, VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive). The advanced autofocus system combines speed and precision, enabling accurate focus for both photographers and videographers at all focal lengths, ensuring you never miss decisive moments.

World’s smallest and lightest in its class

Despite all these features, the 70-180 mm F/2.8 VC G2 maintains its position as the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame compatible F/2.8 telephoto zoom lens with built-in vibration compensation. Weighing just 865g and measuring 158.7mm in length, the lens delivers exceptional portability without compromising on image quality or performance. The constant F/2.8 maximum aperture throughout the zoom range provides excellent low-light capability and beautiful background separation for portrait and landscape photography.

Enhanced usability and customization

The lens is compatible with both Tamron Lens Utility and Tamron Lens Utility Mobile software, allowing photographers to customize lens functions depending on their shooting styles. Users can adjust settings such as A-B focus, focus presets, and ring functions, tailoring the lens to their specific needs for both still photography and video work.

The ergonomic design features improved operability and scratch resistance, with a moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating to ensure safe use even in harsh weather conditions. The unified 67mm filter size makes it easy to share filters across multiple lenses in your kit. The lens is part of the complete G2 trinity, “Daisangen”, covering from 16mm to 180mm focal length.

The new Tamron 70-180 mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Nikon Z lens will start to ship in October 2025. Recommended selling price is $1,149.00.