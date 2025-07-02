Tamron introduces the new 16-30mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2, building upon the popular 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD, and completing the G2 trinity, which includes the 28-75mm F2.8 G2 and 70-180mm F2.8 G2 zooms.

Available for both Sony E and Nikon Z- mount, the new Tamron 16-30mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 offers photographers and videographers an expanded zoom range, better AF and updated ergonomics.

With the release of the 16-30mm F2.8 G2 ultra wide-angle zoom, the fast G2 trinity, “Daisang” is now complete, alongside the standard zoom 28-75mm F2.8 G2 (Model A063) and 70-180mm F2.8 G2 (Model A065) telephoto zoom. Tamron used the term “Daisangen” to refer to the trio, because it refers, in the game of mahjong, from where it originates, to a winning hand made by collecting three sets of dragon tiles.

Drawing from this concept, the photography industry uses the term “Daisangen lenses” in Japan to describe a set of three zoom lenses—a wide-angle, a standard, and a telephoto—all featuring a constant F2.8 aperture throughout their zoom range. Tamron is not the only company to follow this “trinity” logic, which in the end offers uses a set of lenses covering a versatile focal range – 16 to 180mm in Tamron’s case – masking them ideal making them ideal for virtually any scene. Experience the perfect blend of performance and functionality, making professional-level photography more accessible than ever.

While broadening the zoom range, the new lens maintains a compact, lightweight design and delivers exceptional image quality, according to Tamron. With an optical design of 16 elements in 12 groups, the 16-30mm G2 achieves a close focusing distance of just 0.19m at the wide end. At only 440g and measuring 101.8mm (Sony E), it is conveniently portable for daily use and travel. Its uniform filter size of 67mm aligns seamlessly with Tamron’s existing lens lineup.

A trio for photography and videography

The lens features enhanced autofocus speed and precision, making it well-suited for capturing fast-moving subjects and dynamic scenes quietly. Its advanced optical construction delivers high-resolution images with precise detail and pleasing background blur, ideal for landscapes, architecture, and everyday photography.

Compatibility with the Tamron Lens Utility software enables users to customize lens functions tailored to their shooting preferences for both photo and video work. Additionally, its ergonomic improvements include an enhanced exterior surface and improved grip textures on the zoom and focus rings for smoother, more comfortable handling. The lens features a moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine-coated front element provides an effective protection against dirt and damage while repelling grease and water.

The 16-30mm F2.8 G2 lens completes Tamron’s G2 trinity alongside the 28-75mm F2.8 G2 and 70-180mm F2.8 G2 lenses. This trio covers the essential focal range of 16mm to 180mm, accommodating, as noted earlier, a wide array of photography and videography needs.

Key specifications:

Expanded 16-30mm zoom range

Lightweight, compact design (440g, 101.8mm length)

High-speed, precise autofocus (VXD)

Close focusing capability (0.19m at wide end)

Exceptional optical quality with smooth bokeh

Ergonomic design with enhanced surface and grip textures

Moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating

Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility software

Uniform 67mm filter size

The Tamron 16-30mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will start to sell in July for Sony E-mount and in August for Nikon Z-mount. Recommended selling price is $929.