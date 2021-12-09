While smartphones are blessed with an immense variety of support solutions to attach them to a tripod or monopod, tablets have less options. This guide may help you find the right support for your tablet.

Holding your tablet with your hands for taking photos or capturing video is not the best way to work, so if you use it regularly here is a list of tablet holders for you to check and get yours as soon as possible.

Smartphones are not the most ergonomic accessory when you want to capture photos or videos, and that’s why I use a Shoulderpod support when I want more than grab a snapshot. Tablets are even worse, because of their size. So, while I recommend using a support with smartphones, whenever possible, tablets demand any form of support that allows users to capture images, both stills and video, that are not marred by lack of definition due to movement.

For a recent project that allowed me to transform a Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet into a large format camera, offering me a huge 11-inch screen to control imaging apps used, from FiLMiC Pro to Open Camera, I needed a support to mount the tablet on a tripod, and I ended buying the Neewer iPad Tablet Holder, an accessory that is compatible with any tablet up to a maximum of 235mm. With a standard 1/4” attaching screw that I fitted with a quick release for my Manfrotto tripod heads, it keeps my tablet steady.

The Neewer iPad Tablet Holder is a simple solution, priced at $13.99, that will be enough for most users, but there are other, more sophisticated clamps, if you need to mount other accessories around the tablet. When I started searching for a solution, I came across a variety of options, so I decided to write a buying guide to help those who may want to try using their tablet for photo and video and need an accessory similar to my tablet holder.

A wide choice of tablet holders

Note that this buying guide is not an endorsement of the different options presented here. I can confirm that the Neewer iPad Tablet Holder works well and has lasted a couple of months of use now without any problem, but I’ve not tried the other solutions, some of which are similar, others that may be adequate for users needing to build different rigs. I hope the suggestions presented here work for PVC readers. So, without further ado, here is the buying guide:

Neewer iPad Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter Holder

Made of sturdy but light plastic, 70g weight, more portable for carrying around and storage, the Neewer iPad Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter Holder has adjustable length – 6.3-9.25 inches/16-23.5 centimeters – and is compatible with iPad Mini iPad 2/3/4, iPad Air/Air2, iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface, Samsung Tab 7.0 Series… and my Xiaomi Pad 5.

The tablet features two 1/4″ screw thread holes under the bottom and the back of the holder to mount your tablet to a tripod, monopod or selfie stick. The Neewer iPad Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter Holder features two rubber pads inside the two ends to protect your device from scratches, and also prevent the tablet from falling off. Made of sturdy but light plastic, 70g weight, more portable for carrying around and storage, it costs $13.99.

Neewer Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter

Neewer also has a different version of a tablet tripod mounter, the Neewer Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter. Engineered with high-grade aluminum alloy, this tablet tripod mount is highly durable and withstand everyday wear and tear. Designed to mount a tablet on a tripod or monopod for Zoom calls, video conferences, live streaming, selfies, and vlogging, it is compatible with tablets 5” to 10.2” (12.6cm to 25.8cm) in size, including iPads, Samsung, Google, and Huawei tablets.

The tablet features a cold shoe mount and 1/4” thread for tripod, monopod and QR plate that allow direct attachment to a tripod, handgrip, or stabilizer for stable support. The cold shoe mount connects accessories like a microphone and small LED video light to enhance your shootings. This aluminum alloy accessory from Neewer costs $39.49.

FOCPRO Universal tablet clamp

Introduced as a universal tablet clamp for tripods expands from 5.4 inches up to 9.4 inches, it is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9, 10.5, 9.7, Air, Mini, Surface Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Tab all models, which it fits with or without a case. The accessory is announced as fully compatible with Arca-swiss standard quick-release system, for quickly mounting on a tripod or monopod ball head. It’s, at least on paper, perfect for pro photographers, movie makers, videographers, reading and viewing.

Universal 1/4″-20 screw sockets on top and back of the clamp, conveniently positioned for mating the tablet/ipad with a tripod monopod flexpod or other common mounts with 1/4″ screw is present in this tripod mount made of aluminum alloy. The price is $24.95.

SHINEWEE Universal tablet clamp holder

Compatible with iPad 1,2,3,4 Mini Air Pro, the SHINEWEE Universal tablet clamp holder has adjustable width from 3.74 to 9.05-inch, meaning it fits most best-selling tablets, including all models of Samsung Galaxy Tab, with or without a case. The holder features an Arca standard dovetail on bottom and back of the clamp and is fully compatible with the Arca-swiss Standard quick-release system, quickly mounting on a tripod or monopod ball head.

With the mandatory 1/4″-20 screw sockets on top and back of the clamp, the SHINEWEE Universal tablet clamp holder costs $29.99.

Ulanzi iPad Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter

The tablet tripod mount adapter solution from Ulanzi fits any 3 to 14 inches tablets/smartphones, supports both portrait and horizontal shooting, includes the mandatory 1/4″-20 threads and has a friction pad with 2 lock button to hold safely your device, be it a smartphone or a tablet. Compatible with iPad Air Pro, Microsoft Surface and most tablets (5inch-12inch Screen), the Ulanzi iPad Tablet Tripod Mount Adapter costs $15.95.

SmallRig Metal Holder for iPad

The SmallRig Metal Holder for iPad Tripod Mount Adapter is a modular solution that can be your starting point within the SmallRig universe. This universal tablet mount adapter is compatible with iPad Mini, iPad 2/3/4, iPad Air/Air2 and most tablets in both portrait and landscape direction, although support for iPad Pro is only in landscape direction. With a cold shoe mount on top, it allows users to mount a microphone, LED video light, or other devices.

With an Arca-Style Quick Release plate, the SmallRig Metal Holder for iPad Tripod Mount Adapter also features a universal 1/4” screw mount, compatible with all tripods and sliders. The accessory costs $39.99.

SmallRig Tablet Metal Holder with Dual Handgrip for iPad

SmallRig has a more sophisticated solution for those who also need a support that can be used for capturing video while in movement. The SmallRig Tablet Mount with Dual Handgrip for iPad is designed to make it easier to mount an iPad or tablet and use it as a director monitor. It’s compatible with iPad from 7.9” to 12.9” or other tablets with a similar size, with or without a protective case.

The accessory is equipped with two removable handgrips that are freely adjustable for more comfortable handheld use. Strap eyelets on the handles make it possible to attach a hand strap or shoulder strap. It comes with an Arca-Swiss style base with a 1/4 threaded hole to mount/dismount a tripod quickly. It also comes with multiple 1/4”-20 threaded holes and two cold shoe mounts to attach other accessories. This tablet mount costs $66.90.

Kupo Locking Tablet Holder for 7 to 10″ Tablets

The Kupo Locking Tablet Holder for 7 to 10″ Tablets allows you to easily mount your tablet using the Locking Tablet Holder. The Kupo Locking Tablet Holder for 7 to 10″ Tablets features two rubber-coated rectangles designed to grip the tablet to hold it securely in place. Kupo Locking Tablet Holder for 7 to 10″ Tablets comes with a variety of mounting options, while the 8″ security cable and attached combination lock offer security and safety for your tablet. The Kupo Locking Tablet Holder costs $69.95.

Kupo Super Knuckle Universal Tablet Holder

The Kupo Super Knuckle Universal Tablet Holder is part of a modular system supported by a two-part shell that accepts a ball joint at each end. Kupo Super Knuckle Universal Tablet Holder supports tablets measuring from 7-11″. Kupo Super Knuckle Universal Tablet Holder is made of durable, reinforced ABS plastic and comes with rubber-coated hooks that permit nine different positions. The Kupo Super Knuckle Universal Tablet Holder costs $56.95.