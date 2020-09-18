Let’s make it simple: SymplyWORKSPACE can typically be up and running in less than 15 minutes, it supports up to 8 simultaneous users collaborating on demanding 4K jobs.

With online video consumption experiencing an exponential growth worldwide, the global video streaming market is projected to reach $184 billion by 2027, a 20% compound annual growth rate. Moreover, the rapid adoption of mobile phones owing to the growing popularity of social media platforms and other digital mediums for branding and marketing is anticipated to further fuel the growth.

The evolution of the market has created the right conditions for smaller and independent production companies to enter the market due to the technological boom that enables this growth. One such tech player is Symply, that has now introduced a game-changing solution for smaller production teams called SymplyWORKSPACE, the industry’s first StorNext-powered, multi-user production storage now upgraded with embedded axle ai 2020.

SymplyWORKSPACE is, says the company, “the first shared storage system using industry leading StorNext6 for high-speed collaboration over Thunderbolt 3, supporting up to eight simultaneous, combined Mac or Windows clients and featuring advanced RAID protection for content safety. The unique product features effortless and reliable collaboration, working with extreme bandwidth allowing multiple streams of 4K ProRes.

A real asset to smaller post, in-house creatives

According to Symply, the solution’s “built-in AI-based MAM and Thunderbolt connectivity, allow for a complete shared production solution without a big investment in hardware infrastructure. The compact desk-side design is ideal for smaller post-production houses, in-house creative, houses of worship, sports teams, Ad agencies, or any creative house with smaller workgroups; it is a hassle-free high-speed sharing solution at an affordable price. The small footprint and elimination of rack requirements make it ideal for on-set and remote production. Fast and easy setup is a hallmark of the solution and is made possible using the included SymplyWORKSPACE Assistant software management tool. “

“With the addition of axle ai 2020 the SymplyWORKSPACE is even more powerful and can be a real asset to smaller post, in-house creatives, and other content creators, looking for fast, easy and inexpensive shared storage. Thunderbolt connectivity, easy setup and now the capabilities of axle ai 2020 make the SymplyWORKSPACE an invaluable solution for today’s smaller workgroups,” states Nick Warburton, director, Global Distribution. “SymplyWORKSPACE was already a remarkable product, but the addition of axle ai 2020 delivers even greater value.”

With the built in Media Asset Management from axle ai, AI-driven content searches add another layer of speed to what is already a super fast platform. SymplyWORKSPACE is an easy to deploy and manage production workspace that provides more than just storage, equipped with everything you need for slick, dependable and frictionless media production. Attaining a production-ready storage workflow that’s equipped with a full integrated asset management has never been faster, easier, or more affordable.

SymplyULTRA line for larger post and broadcast

“We are very excited to be working with Symply and see the combination of SymplyWORKSPACE with embedded axle ai 2020 as the perfect solution for the growing number of smaller post users,” states Sam Bogoch, chief executive officer, axlevideo. “The ability to run in a Linux virtual machine on the powerful Xeon processor of the SymplyWORKSPACE is incredible. We get the speed and power we need to manage and transcode large numbers of assets on the fly. The virtual machine design and solid-state disk architecture in such a low-priced SAN is truly game changing”

Complete SymplyWORKSPACE solutions including 5 seats of axle ai 2020 start at $15,495 US MSRP for 48TB of RAID protected storage and four simultaneous Mac users. Four additional users (up to eight total) can be added at any time. Several other configurations with up to 366TB supporting multiple 4K streams, and any combination of up to eight Mac, and or Windows users are available.

The upgraded SymplyWORKSPACE is available now through better resellers worldwide, says the company. For COVID-safe working environments, Thunderbolt connections can use optical cables allowing users to be dispersed within a 50 meter range. Users with greater needs should look at the company’s SymplyULTRA line of workflow storage solutions specifically designed for larger post and broadcast facilities.