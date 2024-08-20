Sony Electronics is releasing two new 4K handheld camcorders with SDI and MXF wrapper. Both models feature artificial intelligence (AI) recognition capabilities.

The new Sony NXCAM HXR-NX800, and XDCAM PXW-Z200 are two 4K handheld professional camcorders with AI-based subject recognition autofocus, tracking, and auto framing.

The new camcorders mix the company’s legacy and expertise in broadcast and production with the latest transformative technology trends including AI. Both models feature artificial intelligence (AI) recognition capabilities, high-precision autofocus (AF), a 20x optical zoom lens, a variable neutral-density (ND) filter, and assignable lens ring.

According to Sony, “the new models combine portability, functionality, interoperability, and network connectivity for a high-quality and inclusive capture and live streaming experience. The cameras are suited to individuals and small teams supporting applications within broadcast, corporate, faith, and education. The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 are planned to be available September 2024 for a suggested retail price of $3,299.99 (USD) and $3,999.99 (USD), respectively.”

The cameras feature a BIONZ XR image processing engine and a specialized AI-processing unit for highly accurate, real-time recognition, tracking, and framing of subjects. In addition, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200’s 1.0-inch-type Exmor RS CMOS stacked sensor provides high-sensitivity and low-noise capability.

An Electronic Variable ND Filter enables users to toggle seamlessly between 1/4 to 1/128 density. Users also have the option to enable auto-ND, which allows the camera to maintain an optimized exposure without the user having to adjust settings – especially useful when moving quickly between indoor and outdoor environments. Two rings for focus and zoom and two dials for IRIS/ND Variable are located side-by-side, for effortlessly adjusting exposure along with focus and zoom. Twelve assignable buttons provide further customization.

“The new HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 build upon Sony’s rich legacy and expertise in broadcast and production and marries it with the latest transformative technology trends including AI and all in one streaming,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. “As we continue to strengthen our portfolio, we’re pleased to combine some of our most sought-after and beneficial features into a handheld form factor to accommodate professionals at all levels with the options and capabilities to make their work more impactful, visually appealing, and efficient.”

Both cameras feature a newly designed foldable viewfinder, a removable microphone holder, and a foldable 3.5-inch LCD monitor that allows users to check images and focus in bright environments. The new models are compact and have, Sony claims, “an exceptionally lightweight body (HXR-NX800: approximately 1.93 kg (4 lb 4.1 oz.), PXW-Z200: approximately 1.96 kg (4 lb 5.1 oz)) for their rich feature set. Additionally, either model can be folded up for further ease of storage and portability.”

Ideal for broadcast

Here is some more information shared by Sony about the new cameras:

Interoperability and Integration

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 provide beneficial integration with Sony’s camera portfolio. Presets such as S-Cinetone, ITU709, 709tone, HLG Live, HLG Mild and HLG Natural, can be easily adjusted to color match the footage captured on Sony’s other broadcast, Cinema Line, and Alpha cameras.

The new cameras support a wide variety of recording formats including XAVC HS, XAVC S, XAVC SI, and XAVC HS Proxy (up to 16 Mbps). They support proxy recording, which reduces the burden of data storage and management during post-production and TC/UB recording, which is necessary when operating multiple cameras. The PXW-Z200 will also support XAVC (MXF) recording through a future firmware update expected summer 2025.

Additionally, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 are equipped with various interfaces including HDMI Type A, USB Type-C, LAN, and REMOTE terminals. The PXW-Z200 supports SDI (12G, 6G, 3G [Level A/B], HD) input/output, and TC input/output.

Professional Network Connectivity

The HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 offer an all-in-one recording and streaming solution that empowers a single operator or small team to easily manage both capture and distribution. Connecting the cameras to a network, such as Wi-Fi, enables live streaming of recorded footage to streaming services and video sites via RTMP/RTMPS or SRT.

Versatile file transfer options include HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264) codecs, automatic upload to the cloud or an FTP server, and the ability for proxy chunk for high-quality and secure file transfer.

Furthermore, by combining it with Sony’s new portable data transmitter, PDT-FP1, the two new camcorders can support higher quality streaming with the company’s proprietary QoS technology and Creators’ Cloud for enterprise services, including the camera linking cloud service, C3 Portal (paid service), XDCAM pocket, and the cloud broadcast system, M2 Live.

Mindful Accessibility and Sustainability

In keeping with Sony’s commitment to accessible and environmentally conscious technology, the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200’s menus can be operated using voice reading and feature a screen enlargement function for magnifying screens at the desired ratio. Text-to-speech can read on-screen copy and information, with adjustable volume and reading speed.

The new camera bodies feature resin which incorporates SORPLAS, a flame-retardant recycled plastic that is made from up to 99% recycled material. Over the past 12 years, Sony has replaced approximately 426 tons of virgin plastic in digital cameras and camcorders with recycled plastic. The packaging of the HXR-NX800 and PXW-Z200 further reflects Sony’s efforts to minimize the use of plastic.

With 1.0-type CMOS sensor and 20x optical zoom the Sony HXR-NX800 NXCAM and PXW-Z200 XDCAM offer recording and streaming capabilities ideal for broadcast, corporate, education, and faith content creation.